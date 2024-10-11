Colin Munro's Explosive Knock Powers the home team Dallas Lonestars To Victory In The NCL Sixty Strikes tournament
By Rifat Malik and Abdullah Ghauri
Playing XI’s
Dallas Lonestars CC: Colin Munro, Sohaib Maqsood, Samit Patel, Dwayne Pretorius, Matt Critchley, Dinesh Karthik (C) (WK), Chris Green, Pragyan Ojha, Hayden Walsh, Chris Wood, Naqash Basharat
Atlanta Kings CC: Tom Moores (WK), Sam Billings, Angelo Mathews (C), James Neesham, Gajanand Singh, Tom Bruce, Danish Aziz, Shubham Chopra, Imran Tahir, Ben Russel, Saad Humayun
In the tenth game of the NCL Sixty Strikes tournament at UTD Dallas Cricket Stadium, the Dallas Lonestars claimed an exciting 5-wicket win over Atlanta Kings, marking a crucial comeback for the home team. This contest, featuring a wealth of international cricket stars, was packed with excitement, keeping fans engaged throughout the evening as both teams delivered powerful performances.
Big Names, Big Game
Both sides boasted some of the world’s best-known cricketers. Atlanta Kings had Sri Lankan all-rounder Angelo Mathews, New Zealand’s explosive all-rounder James Neesham, England’s dynamic opener Sam Billings and veteran South African leg-spinner Imran Tahir. On the opposing side, Dallas Lonestars lined up with consistent New Zealand batter Munro, South African all-rounder Dwayne Pretorius, India’s wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik, and England’s spin-bowling all-rounder Samit Patel. With such talent on display, the stakes were high, and fans eagerly awaited the showdown.
Mathews Sets the Stage for Atlanta
After winning the toss, Atlanta Kings’ captain Angelo Mathews elected to bat first to set the score for Karthik’s men. Despite the early loss of a wicket at just 26 runs, Mathews took control of the situation, smashing quickfire 64 runs off just 28 balls featuring five towering sixes and five boundaries, providing the backbone for Atlanta’s innings. Thanks to his efforts, the Kings managed to put up a formidable total of 124 runs from their 10 overs.
However, the standout performance from the home side came from India’s Ojha, who picked up 3 crucial wickets while conceding only 24 runs in his 2-over spell, effectively restricting Atlanta’s momentum towards the end of their innings.
Munro and Pretorius Steer Dallas to Victory
Chasing 125, the Lonestars started their innings with Munro and Pakistan’s Sohaib Maqsood opening the batting. Maqsood’s early dismissal put pressure on the team, but Munro stood tall under pressure. The New Zealand opener put on a masterclass, smashing 66 off just 26 balls at a stunning strike rate of almost 254, sending six balls out of the park.
Pretorius further solidified Dallas’ charge in the middle order, contributing 40 runs at an even higher strike rate of 285. His quick-fire innings kept the Lonestars well within reach of their target.
Despite Saad Humayun’s sensational hat-trick in the 8th over — where he dismissed Munro, Critchley, and Karthik, it was too little too late for the visitors. Dallas cruised to the target with 4 balls remaining, sealing a well-deserved 5-wicket win.
Munro Steals the Show - Player of The Match
Munro’s match-winning knock of 66 earned him the Player of the Match award. His fireworks at the top of the order not only helped the Lonestars secure a thrilling victory but also revived their chances of progressing in the NCL Sixty Strikes tournament.