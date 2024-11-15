Colombo Jaguars Choose To Go For The Trusted USA Bowler, Ali Khan To Amp Up Their Pace Stocks
By Daisy Atino
The inaugural edition of the Lanka T10 Super League 2024 is all set to begin on 11th December, 2024 in Kandy and the cricket carnival will kickstart with the opening ceremony ahead of the first game between Jaffna Titans and Hambantota Bangla Tigers.
The competition will see six franchises, Jaffna Titans, Hambantota Banga Tigers, Colombo Jaguars, Nuwara Eliya Kings, Kandy Bolts and Team Galle Marvels up against each other in a round-robin format.
Colombo Jaguars choose selected USA bowler, Ali Khan as part of the squad.
“Ali Khan, the USA’s pace sensation, is set to ignite Sri Lanka with his fiery deliveries! Joining the Colombo Jaguars, he’s ready to make a significant impact in the Lanka T10. Get ready for some serious heat!” Colombo jaguars on Instagram.
In May, the USA men’s cricket team sealed a historic series win over International Cricket Council (ICC) full-member Bangladesh after beating them in the second T20I at Prairie View Cricket Complex by six runs. With three crucial wickets taken in his last two overs, fast bowler Ali Khan played a pivotal role in wrapping up the three-match series for the hosts.
The inaugural season of Lanka T10 Super League is being organized and endorsed by Sri Lanka Cricket in collaboration with a consortium of industry leaders - T Ten Sports Management FZC (TSM), T Ten Global Sports FZE (TGS), and Innovative Production Group (IPG).
The group stages will be played from December 11 and will conclude in a week.
The top four teams will advance to the playoffs, which has emulated the IPL format of Eliminator and Qualifiers. The Qualifiers and the Eliminator matches are scheduled to be played on 18th December, 2024.
Team 1 will lock horns with Team 2 in Qualifier 1, Team 3 will face Team 4 in the Eliminator match while the Qualifier 2 will see the loser of the Qualifier 1 play the Winner of Eliminator.
The title clash will be played between the Winner of Qualifier 1 and the Winner of Qualifier 2 on 19th December.
Other players of the Colombo Jaguars 2024 Squad:
Angelo Mathews (Icon)
Azam Khan (Platinum)
Kamindu Mendis (Cat A Local)
Matheesha Pathirana (Cat A Local)
Tymal Mills (Cat A Overseas)
Asif Ali (Cat A Overseas)
Angelo Perera (Cat B Local)
Akila Dhananjaya (Cat B Local)
Ali Khan (Cat B Overseas)
Najibullah Zadran (Cat B Overseas)
Isitha Wijesundara (Cat C Local 1)
Ramesh Mendis (Cat C Local 2)
Aamer Jamal (Cat C Overseas)
Ranuda Somarathne (Emerging Local)
Jewel Andrew (Emerging Overseas)
Asitha Fernando (Optional 1)
Dilshan Madushanka (Optional 2)
Garuka Sanketh (Optional 3)