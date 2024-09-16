Construction Of The Integrated Dwarka Stadium To Be Completed By September 2027
By Ian Omoro
The highly awaited Dwarka Stadium is scheduled to begin construction by the end of 2024, according to a statement from the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). With a predicted completion date of September 2027, this state-of-the-art stadium is currently on an accelerated timeline, positioned to become a key athletic hub in the city.
Inaugurated in September 2022 by former Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, the Dwarka Stadium project is a significant achievement in the urban development of Delhi. The stadium, which will be built on 50.4 acres in Dwarka Sector 19B, will result from a public-private cooperation between the DDA and the real estate company Omaxe. This partnership will be the first sports infrastructure project implemented under this concept by DDA.
An international football and cricket stadium with 30,000 seats will be the focal point of the project. Still, the amenities aren't exclusive to big-time sports.
A Delhi Development Authority (DDA) official was quoted by The Times of India, saying, "It will be an integrated multisport arena with an international cricket-football stadium having a seating capacity of 30,000, indoor multisport facilities with a seating capacity of 2,000, a clubhouse facility with a minimum of 3,000 memberships, and other facilities for swimming, tennis, badminton, squash, table tennis, etc.”
The stadium will serve the general public in addition to its 3,000 club memberships. As to the official statement, the facility would operate on a pay-and-play model, with a minimum capacity of 25%.
“All sports facilities developed on the site will be available for users without requiring membership. Non-members can use the facility on a pay-and-play basis, and they will be allowed for a minimum of 25% of the capacity of the facilities,” the official stated.
With an estimated cost of INR 350 crore, the facility is intended to serve as more than just a sports complex. It will have about 3.5 lakh square feet of commercial space for 99-year leases, including office, hotel, and retail spaces.