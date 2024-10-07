Cricket Legend Wasim Akram Predicts NCL's Sixty Strikes Concept Will Bring Americans to "The Beautiful Game"
By Rifat Malik and Abdullah Ghauri
The National Cricket League’s Sixty Strikes is in full swing in Dallas, Texas showcasing the dynamism of the game's shortest format – 10-over matches, each lasting no more than 90 minutes.
This fast-paced league, aimed at attracting an American audience and featuring six teams, has some of the most prominent names in cricket from around the globe. Superstars like Shahid Afridi, Shakib Al Hasan, Muhammad Nabi, James Neesham, and legends like Sir Viv Richards, Moin Khan and Wasim Akram have joined as players, coaches, and mentors, bringing unparalleled combined expertise to this exciting tournament
Speaking exclusively to Sports Illustrated, Akram, one of the sport’s greatest icons and now a globally renowned ‘voice’ of cricket as a commentator, says he’s excited about the NCL’s Sixty Strikes tournament.
“I was here a couple of months ago for the World Cup. I saw the excitement here and congratulations to NCL, I think they've done a great job. They organized this tournament. It's a shorter version of T20, even its T10. And I think this is the best format if you want to globalize the beautiful game of cricket, especially into America, this is the format.”
The former captain of Pakistan’s national cricket team, who ranks as the sixth-highest wicket-taker in international cricket and is fondly known as the Sultan of Swing for his unmatched mastery of fast bowling says he’s been impressed by the games he’s watched. “So far, it has been a great success. It's only going to get better, and I think this sport is ready to take on America, and this is an excellent start by this NCL.”
Akram, who has also made a significant impact off the field, coaching major franchise teams such as Kolkata Knight Riders in India’s IPL and Karachi Kings in Pakistan’s PSL, says the analogy with Baseball makes sense for an American audience.
“I haven't watched the baseball game. I tried once or twice, it’s a bit quiet for me but a great game no doubt. Cricket is fast-paced, there's action on every ball, especially in this format. Talking about home run – in this game we talk about a six, the maximum run. Every second ball is going out of the park. its excitement, it's fun, it's adventurous, they'll love this sport, the Americans.”
He adds those Americans who don’t tune into the sport will be “missing a lot” but he’s confident that the US hosting the World Cup recently sparked a “fever” and the opening night of the Sixty Strikes tournament was a testament to that. “I came here on the opening day in the evening. It was packed, 5,000-6,000 people, a lot of people considering it's a new game in this country. But, overall I saw a lot of American families watching during the World Cup as well, and I did ask them a couple of questions and they said we love this game. It's much more fast-paced. It's a lot more action. There is no dull moment.”
And on the challenge of getting Americans to switch from Monday night football to cricket nights? “Look, it'll take time. The Pakistani expats, Pakistani Indians, Sri Lankans, Bangladeshi, Australians, Brits, and West Indians, know cricket. But the idea is to globalize the game and once Americans get to know the game, once it gets introduced in the school system here - I think that's the next step for this beautiful game.”
Akram has also been impressed by the star power of many of the cricketing legends, past and present, who are involved in the tournament. “I mean, the caliber has been excellent. David Malan, the present players, the top players, and professionals, are participating in this tournament. So, credit to all the organizers. I think they've done a great job.”
When it comes to offering advice to younger players in the NCL, Akram says he's been happy to offer ad hoc mentoring but admits he doesn’t have the stomach for coaching and he’s better off as a commentator.
“Coaching is not my forte. I don't have the patience...to sit outside because your heartbeat goes with the team. If the team is doing well, it's fine, if it's not doing well, your heart is pumping, you're sweaty. So I don't like that feeling anymore. It's better to sit outside and watch this beautiful game."
And on the question of his beloved Pakistan's beleaguered cricketing record of late, he remains optimistic as the national team is currently hosting English cricketers for a three-test series, which starts Monday, Oct 7. “We'll find out after this England series. We're struggling at the moment...the talent is very much there in Pakistan. Hopefully, once they fix up the structure, we'll see the talent. But yeah, we have to back our boys."
With five games already completed in the tournament and Texas Gladiators currently sitting at the top of the table, the cricketing legend says each match is creating a buzz around the game and as U.S. Cricket's new home, the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex has much to offer, beyond the sport. "I love Dallas," says Akram. "I mean, I've been coming here, this is my fifth trip. I love the roads. I love the greenery. I love the people and I think it's a steak country, isn't it - and of course, the best steaks are here."