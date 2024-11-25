Cricket New Zealand: Groin Injury Rules Out Georgia Plimmer In The ODI Series Against Australia
By Caroline Chepkorir
New Zealand Cricket has announced that Georgia Plimmer will be ruled out of cricket in the next six weeks due to a bone stress reaction in her groin. This is a major blow to the New Zealand women's team, as the opener will miss in the upcoming home ODI series against Australia and Hallyburton Johnstone, as well as the Super Smash domestic competition.
Georgia Plimmer sustained the injury during the ODI series in India in October, and she had pain in a left hip joint. After an MRI scan and a medical evaluation, the diagnosis was verified when she got back to New Zealand.
The 20-year-old is expected to make a comeback in January after she has undergone at least six weeks of rehabilitation. She played a significant role in the ICC women’s T20 World Cup 2024 in the United Arab Emirates. She contributed 50 runs in six innings at a strike rate of 119.04 in New Zealand title-winning runs.
In the ODI series against India, she was brilliant with her performance. She added 25, 41, and 39 across the three-match series. New Zealand lost the series 2-1.
“Plimmer experienced pain in her left hip joint during the recent ODI series in India last month, and a subsequent MRI scan followed with an assessment by a specialist upon her return to New Zealand confirmed the injury," New Zealand Cricket said in a statement.
New Zealand head coach Ben Sawyer showed his disappointment over Georgia Plimmer’s injury.
“We're really gutted for this to happen to Georgia when she's at the top of her game. She's certainly a loss for us heading into an important series against Australia. After her recent success at the World Cup and in India, it's disappointing she won't be able to continue that form for the Wellington Blaze and against Australia next month. Georgia's determined to rehab well and get back as soon as she can, and we're wishing her a smooth recovery," said head coach Ben Sawyer.
The three-match ODI series against Australia will be held at Wellington’s Basin Reserve, with the matches set for December 19, 21, and 23.
Australia’s women are expected to host India for a three-match ODI series early next month, followed by the New Zealand tour. Captain Alyssa Healy, who sustained a knee injury, will be fit for the series against New Zealand. The other team members include Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, and Georgia Wareham.
The ODI series will be part of the ICC Women’s Championship. Australia is currently at the top of the standing table with 28 points. India is in the third position, and New Zealand is in the sixth position.