CRICKET'S GAME CHANGERS: THE 2024 POWER LIST OF GLOBAL ICONS
By Kiran Rai and Joseph Hammond
Cricket is more than just a sport—it’s a cultural phenomenon that unites billions of fans across the globe. From the packed stadiums of India and Pakistan to the historic grounds of the UK and Australia, the game has evolved, producing extraordinary talent that inspires generations.
In this power list, we celebrate 25 of the most influential cricketers making waves on and off the field today—10 exceptional men, 10 incredible women and 5 magnates from the cricketing powerhouses of the world. Each of these players embodies skill, leadership, and passion, making them icons of modern cricket, list created by sports illustrated columnist Kiran Rai.
- Virat Kohli (India)
Virat Kohli stands as a modern icon of cricket, renowned for his relentless consistency and unparalleled work ethic. With his aggressive batting style and leadership as India’s former captain, he has set numerous records, inspiring millions worldwide. Kohli’s dedication to fitness and mental toughness has redefined professional cricket, making him a global ambassador for the sport.
2. Mukesh Ambani (Mumbai Indians)
Ambani has revolutionized the IPL and cricketnomics. With a worth of $119.5 billion, Ambani is the richest sports team sports owner in the world. The Mumbai Indians and, indeed, cricket would look very different without their involvement. The Ambani family is also keen to play a role in celebrity boxing in 2024, with a rumored fight between one of the Paul brothers and former UFC titlist Connor McGregor. -- Joseph Hammond
3. Shah Rukh Khan (Kolkata Knight Riders)
The Bollywood icon has acted in cricket-focused films and is now a leading cricket entreperenuer. Its a well-known fact that Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), under the co-ownership of Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan. That is not all. The actor also owns three other Knight Rider teams around the world. bu Dhabi Knight Riders, Los Angeles Knight Riders, and Trinbago Knight Riders. -- Joseph Hammond
4. Kalanithi Maran (Sunrisers Hyderabad)
Kalanithi Maran impact on cricket transcends continents. His conglomerate holds the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League and Sunrisers Eastern Cape in South Africa T20 League. The empire also includes media holdings including radio, television and newspapers which impact how Cricket is viewed in India and beyond. -- Joseph Hammond
5. Babar Azam (Pakistan)
Babar Azam’s elegant batting and technical prowess have earned him comparisons to cricketing greats. As Pakistan’s captain, his calm demeanor under pressure and ability to anchor an innings are invaluable assets to his team. Babar continues to excel across all formats, embodying consistency and class that set a new benchmark for Pakistani cricket.
6. Joe Root (England)
Joe Root is the epitome of English cricket’s rich heritage, combining finesse and resilience to dominate Test cricket. A former captain and a mainstay of the England batting line-up, his ability to adapt and score runs in all conditions makes him one of the most reliable and respected batsmen in the modern game.
7. Rohit Sharma (India)
Known as the ‘Hitman’ for his incredible ability to score big runs, Rohit Sharma is a cornerstone of Indian cricket. With multiple double centuries in ODIs and a crucial leadership role as India’s captain, he exemplifies power, precision, and composure, inspiring young cricketers to dream big.
8. Shaheen Afridi (Pakistan)
Shaheen Afridi’s rise as a premier fast bowler has brought Pakistan’s bowling dominance back into the spotlight. His lethal pace, swing, and ability to deliver under pressure make him a game-changer in all formats. Shaheen’s performances on the world stage continue to captivate cricket enthusiasts and inspire future fast bowlers.
9. Ben Stokes (England)
Ben Stokes is the embodiment of courage and determination, known for his match-winning heroics in the most crucial moments. Whether with the bat or ball, Stokes’ fearless approach and leadership qualities have made him England’s go-to player in all formats. His impact on the game is undeniable, and his legacy continues to grow.
10. Harmanpreet Kaur (India)
A revolutionary figure in women’s cricket, Harmanpreet Kaur is known for her explosive batting and fearless leadership. Her unforgettable 171* in the 2017 Women’s World Cup semifinal remains one of cricket’s most iconic innings. Harmanpreet’s dynamic presence has been pivotal in elevating Indian women’s cricket to global prominence.
11. Sophie Ecclestone (England)
Sophie Ecclestone is the leading light of women’s cricket, with her world-class spin bowling and unrelenting accuracy. Her ability to outsmart batters across all conditions has solidified her reputation as one of the best bowlers in the world. Ecclestone’s influence and performances continue to inspire the next generation of cricketers.
12. Kane Williamson (New Zealand)
Kane Williamson’s calm demeanor and masterful batting have earned him respect as one of the game’s finest ambassadors. Known for his humility and tactical brilliance, Williamson leads New Zealand with grace and determination, consistently delivering standout performances that reinforce his place among cricket’s elite.
13. Ellyse Perry (Australia)
Ellyse Perry is a global icon, seamlessly excelling as both an all-rounder and a role model. Her athleticism, consistency, and ability to dominate with both bat and ball make her one of the greatest cricketers of all time. Perry’s versatility continues to set the standard for women’s cricket worldwide.
14. Smriti Mandhana (India)
Smriti Mandhana’s elegant stroke play and natural flair make her one of the most exciting batters in women’s cricket. A vital player for India, her consistency and ability to perform under pressure have earned her accolades globally. Mandhana’s achievements have made her a role model for aspiring cricketers worldwide.
15. Jofra Archer (England)
Jofra Archer’s raw pace and pinpoint accuracy have made him a feared bowler in international cricket. His performances in key moments, including the 2019 World Cup final, showcase his ability to thrive under pressure. Archer’s electrifying presence and determination add a unique spark to the game.
16. Shafali Verma (India)
Shafali Verma burst onto the international scene as a teenage sensation, redefining attacking batting in women’s cricket. Known for her fearless stroke play, Verma has the ability to take any bowling attack apart. Her energy and confidence make her a beacon of the new generation of Indian cricketers.
17. Rashid Khan (Afghanistan)
Rashid Khan’s magic with the ball has made him one of the most sought-after players in cricket. His leg-spin, combined with his explosive batting, makes him a true match-winner in any format. Rashid’s influence extends beyond the pitch, as he continues to inspire Afghan cricket’s rapid rise on the global stage.
18. Wasim Akram (Pakistan)
Widely regarded as one of the greatest fast bowlers in cricket history, Wasim Akram remains an icon of the game. Known for his lethal swing and tactical intelligence, he led Pakistan to several historic victories. Akram's legacy as a bowler and mentor has inspired generations of cricketers worldwide.
19. Shoaib Akhtar (Pakistan)
The "Rawalpindi Express," Shoaib Akhtar, is celebrated as the fastest bowler in cricket history. Known for his fiery pace and aggression, he electrified audiences around the world. Shoaib's ability to deliver in high-stakes moments and his larger-than-life personality have made him a legend of the game.
20. Sachin Tendulkar (India)
The "Master Blaster," Sachin Tendulkar is synonymous with cricketing greatness. Holding countless records, including 100 international centuries, Tendulkar's artistry with the bat has inspired millions. His unparalleled achievements, humility, and passion for the game have cemented his legacy as one of the greatest cricketers of all time.
21. Meg Lanning (Australia)
Meg Lanning’s leadership and batting prowess have defined Australia’s dominance in women’s cricket. As one of the most successful captains in the sport, Lanning’s tactical acumen and consistent performances make her a role model for players everywhere. Her achievements have left an indelible mark on the game.
22. Tammy Beaumont (England)
Tammy Beaumont’s reliability and grit have made her a mainstay of England’s batting line-up. Known for her adaptability and determination, Beaumont has delivered consistently across all formats. Her contribution to the success of women’s cricket continues to inspire and elevate the sport globally.
23. Beth Mooney (Australia)
Beth Mooney’s reliability with the bat and adaptability across formats have made her a cornerstone of Australia’s dominance. Her consistent performances in high-pressure situations demonstrate her mental toughness and skill. Mooney’s contributions continue to set new standards for excellence in women’s cricket.
24. Sanjiv Goenka (Lucknow Super Giants)
A visionary businessman who isn't afraid to get into the nitty gritty of owning a cricket club. Images emerged this year of him having an animated chat with his Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) after a 10-wicket loss to the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). He is the founder and chairman of RPSG Group and also owns the ISL football team Mohun. -- Joseph Hammond
25. N. Srinivasan (Chennai Super Kings)
He is a prominent Indian industrialist and cricket administrator, owner of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), an Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise. He has held significant positions in cricket administration, including Chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC) and President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Srinivasan has played a pivotal role in shaping Indian cricket, both through his leadership in cricket organizations and his stewardship of CSK, one of the most successful teams in IPL history. -- Joseph Hammond
Why the 2024 Power List Matters
This year’s Cricket Power List highlights not only the players’ on-field achievements but their impact on cricket’s global growth. Whether through match-winning performances, leadership, or inspiring future generations, these players represent excellence in the sport.
The list underscores cricket’s evolving landscape, where men and women share the stage as equals, inspiring fans worldwide.
As the game continues to expand, these icons pave the way for the next generation of cricketing superstars.