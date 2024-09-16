Cricket Scotland Appoints New Assistant Coach For ICC Women's T20 World Cup
By Ian Omoro
Chris has extensive experience in both men's and women's international, first-class, and franchise cricket, having worked with the Trent Rockets Women in The Hundred and the Hobart Hurricanes in the Women's Big Bash League. He is currently the head coach of Lancashire Thunder.
Accompanying the announcement of Chris' appointment is the tour group's scheduled flight to the United Arab Emirates for a training camp and a run of exhibition matches.
The coaching staff for Scotland will be led by Head Coach Craig Wallace, with assistance from Chris Read and Joe Kinghorn-Gray. Scotland takes on Bangladesh in the first match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup on October 3 in Sharjah.
“I’m delighted to be joining the Scotland coaching staff ahead of what is a hugely exciting period for the national team. It’s fantastic to have the opportunity to work with such a talented group of players, and it certainly will help to already know some of them well through our time together in domestic cricket,” said Chris in a statement.
“It’s also a privilege to be asked to be part of Scotland’s first appearance at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. The recent success of the team has been incredible to witness from afar, and hopefully we can continue that during the next few weeks and make a big impact on the global stage,” he stated.
Cricket Scotland's Head of Performance, Steve Snell, said, “He’s an extremely experienced cricketing professional across domestic and international cricket, particularly in women’s cricket with his work in The Hundred with the Trent Rockets and as the current Head Coach of Thunder.”
“He can provide expertise across a range of skills, but it was clear throughout the interview process that he’ll bring great emotional consistency and balance to the squad setting. We’re looking forward to the positive impact he will undoubtedly make for us during the tournament,” he added.
Scotland, Bangladesh, the West Indies, South Africa, and England are in Group B of the competition. Scotland’s campaign kicks off on October 3rd in Sharjah against Bangladesh. In addition, they have two official warm-up matches scheduled for September 28 against Pakistan and September 30 against Sri Lanka.