Cricket South Africa: Tabraiza Shamsi Steps Away from Central National Contract
By Caroline Chepkorir
South African left arm spinner Tabraiz Shamsi opted out of cricket South Africa’s central contract with immediate effect to focus on the T20 league worldwide. Although he will be available for bilateral series and ICC tournaments.
In 51 ODIs, Shamsi claimed 72 wickets with a bowling average of 5/49. In 70 T20Is, he claimed 84 wickets with the Proteas' best bowling average of 5/24. In June of 2024, he made his final appearance for South Africa against India in the ICC T20 World Cup final. He was not part of the team on the current tour of the United Arab Emirates, which includes matches against Afghanistan and Ireland.
Earlier this year, he was dismissed from the Pakistan Super League to play in the cricket South Africa T20 challenge. He only managed to be part of four out of 10 Karachi King League matches.
“I have decided to opt out of my central contract in order to be more flexible during the domestic season, allowing me to explore all opportunities available and look after my family in the best way possible,” Shamsi said in a statement issued by the CSA.
“This will not impact my ability or motivation to play for the proteas in any way, and I will always be available to play for my country whenever I am needed. It has always been my dream to bring the World Cup home to South Africa, and no franchise league will ever be more important than playing for my country,” he added.
The CSA stated that it respected his decision and remained confident in his continued determination to support South Africa Cricket. The CSA looks forward to his anticipated contributions to the Proteas and Titans.
“Cricket South Africa and Proteas Men’s spinner Tabraiz Shamsi have today jointly announced that the 34-year-old has decided to opt out of his national contract, effective immediately. The move will allow Shamsi, who has played 51 one-day internationals and 70 T20 internationals, greater flexibility to participate in various leagues around the world while maintaining his availability to represent South Africa across both white-ball formats,” said the statement from CSA issued on their X account.