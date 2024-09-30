Cricket West Indies Appoints Lynford Inverary As COO And Acting CEO
By Ian Omoro
Lynford Inverary has been named the new Chief Operating Officer (COO) and acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Cricket West Indies (CWI). According to CWI, the Board of Directors decided on the matter at a meeting that took place in Port of Spain.
Inveraray’s appointment as COO will take effect on October 1st, and he will take on the role of interim CEO on November 1st, following Johnny Grave's departure.
Grave assumed the position in February 2017 and has been CWI's CEO for almost eight years. Under his leadership, the West Indies played host to three World Cups: the 2018 women's T20 World Cup, the 2022 Under-19 World Cup, and the 2024 men's T20 World Cup, which was co-hosted by the United States of America. Additionally, he served as the CEO of the T20 World Cup in June of this year.
"I am honoured and grateful to the CWI Board of Directors for their vote of confidence in my ability to lead.” Inverary stated.
“I embrace this new challenge as a platform to continue contributing to the development of the sport that means so much to me and the people of the West Indies. I look forward to working with the board, management, and staff to implement our four-year strategic plan, improve operational efficiency, and shape a strong future for West Indies cricket," he added.
With over ten years of experience at CWI in a variety of capacities, Inverary recently led the development of CWI's 2024–27 Strategic Plan, called "The Long Run," which provides a detailed road map for boosting governance, developing cricket, increasing operational effectiveness, and guaranteeing the organization's long-term growth and sustainability.
He has overseen several high-profile projects, such as the creation of the Coolidge Cricket Ground (CCG) Business Plan and Master Plan, the Wehby Report on Governance Reform, and the 2018–2023 Strategic Plan.
Inverary obtained an MBA from the University of South Wales and a First-Class Honors Bachelor of Science in Management with a major in International Business from the University of the West Indies, Cave Hill Campus.
"Lynford brings a wealth of institutional knowledge and a deep understanding of CWI’s strategic goals, paired with an operational capacity to execute with precision,” CWI president Dr. Kishore Shallow said.