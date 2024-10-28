David Warner's Cricket Leadership Ban Lifted
By Priscilla Jepchumba
David Warner's lifetime leadership ban, imposed after the 2018 sandpaper incident, has been lifted. The decision comes after a review by Cricket Australia's Conduct Commission, which found that Warner had met the necessary criteria for the ban to be overturned.
CA released the findings from the independent Conduct Commission review with the three-person panel unanimously deciding that Warner had met the necessary criteria to have ban lifted following changes to the code of conduct in 2022.
"We noted respectful and contrite tone, as well as the content impressed the Review Panel, and he was sincere and genuine in acknowledging responsibility for the conduct and that he had extreme remorse for his conduct'," CA's statement said.
Warner expressed his "extreme remorse" for his actions in 2018 and acknowledged that he had "let every single person down."
He also considered character references from several prominent figures in Australian cricket, including Pat Cummins, Andrew McDonald, Greg Chappell, Lisa Sthalekar, and Kane Williamson.
In Cummins' submission, stated that since 2018, David acknowledged his responsibility to the game and future generations and stepped up his engagement with communities who play cricket.
David was instrumental in supporting the Australian Cricket Team, undertaking the most recent tours to Pakistan and Sri Lanka, upholding the spirit of cricket, and showing respect for the opposition.
Trent Copeland, the Thunder's general manager, expressed enthusiasm that the decision was about more than just cricket captaincy and was also about Warner's legacy and his daughters.
"This is far bigger than a cricket captaincy role, its leadership in a lifelong context, this was about him, his daughters in particular, the legacy he wants to leave for his family,” Copeland said.
CA chief executive Nick Hockley said he was pleased Warner's ban had been overturned.
"I am pleased David has chosen to have his sanction reviewed and that he will be eligible to take up leadership positions in Australian Cricket this summer,” Hockley said.
The ruling has brought closure for Warner, who previously withdrew from an attempt to overturn his ban in 2022.
It had long been a source of frustration for Warner that he had been banned from leading any team in Australia while Steven Smith, who was the captain in the Cape Town Test and was also banned from playing for a year for his involvement in the scandal, has since returned to captain both the Australian Test and ODI team and remains the current Test vice-captain.