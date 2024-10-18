Defending Champions Australia Knocked Out Of The Women’s T20 World Cup
By Ian Omoro
In a resolute display, South Africa stunned powerful Australia by eight wickets on Thursday to advance to the Women's T20 World Cup final. Thus, South Africa exacted retribution for their defeat at home in the final summit match, which Australia won by 19 runs to win their sixth championship. In the first semifinal, Beth Mooney top-scored with a 42-ball 44, stopping Australia at a respectable 134 for five. South Africa's most successful bowler was Ayabonga Khaka, however, others made good contributions as well.
A solid batting display, highlighted by a 96-run partnership between captain Laura Wolvaardt and Anneke Bosch, ensued after a joint bowling effort. They ended Australia's record of seven consecutive final appearances in the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 with an eight-wicket victory in the opening semi-final.
Australia's first ICC competition since Meg Lanning's retirement ended in the knockout stages, while the six-time winners were also without Alyssa Healy, who suffered a foot injury against Pakistan. Despite a late comeback, South Africa initially held Australia to 134 for 5, and then they easily won by eight wickets with 16 balls remaining to create a huge impression and advance to their second consecutive T20 World Cup final.
Earlier, Wolvaardt chose to field after winning the toss, and her decision was validated when Ayabonga Khaka dismissed Grace Harris and Marizanne Kapp dismissed Georgia Wareham, leaving the Australians on 18 for two in the third over.
After Tahlia McGrath (27 off 33 balls) and Mooney came together in the middle, the Australian innings was stabilized by their 50-run partnership for the third wicket. At the beginning of the 13th over, Nonkululeko Mlaba dismissed McGrath to bring Ellyse Perry into the middle, ending the partnership.
Australia had not lost to South Africa in Twenty20 Internationals until earlier this year. Who would have thought that would lead to something this significant and bring them one step closer to winning their first world championship?