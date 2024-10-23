Despite The Weather Conditions The Proteas Pulled It Off.
By Mercy Kosgei
Kyle Verreynne was born in 1997, and began his sporting journey in one of the best schools in South Africa. He is a product of Wynberg Boys, which is the best and known for alumnus that include Jacques Kallis and therefore have shown incredible excellence in sporting career.
At 16, Verreynne encountered a life-threatening challenge whereby, he was involved in an accident whereby he broke his arm while playing hockey at the field. It took him quite some time to heal and this meant that he missed upon selection for school and he decided to concentrate on cricket and left hockey
In 2016, he participated in under 19 World cup squad, he played as second highest scorer and got noticed for batting skills. In 2021, he participated in sixth test where he recorded second innings unbeaten 136 and hence South Africa levelled a series in New Zealand. He then signed up for T20 level for Joburg super Kings for inaugural season of South Africa and Pretoria capitals season 2 where he was ranked as highest scorer at 116.
On the day 2 of 1st Test series, the heat and humidity conditions were quite unfavorable for playing between South Africa and Bangladesh. Mahmudul Hasan Joy who was on 38, decided to skip out to overlap Dane Piedt and managed to miss the ball with a wild swing. The ball bounced off and Kyle Verrenynne collected in front of right shoulder and overthrew ball off.
A double strike partnership, in the first innings between Kyle and Wiann Mulders maiden half century and also tight resistance from Piedt enabled South Africa to record 308 giving them a giant lead of 202 over Bangladesh. Kyle played tactfully, swept every ball that came his way, unfortunately missed one by Litton. Verreynne had raced to total of hundred, took 114 balls to score 114 and this enabled him to be ranked as 3rd wicket keeper-batter from his country to get to test hundred in Asia.
In a post-match interview Kyle said”, It is definitely one of my best innings of my Test career. Around 90 percent of that innings was just against spins. Things happen quickly. You do not have time to reset from concentration point of view.”