Dwayne Bravo Retires From Active Cricket
By Caroline Chepkorir
Former West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has announced his retirement from all formats of cricket after his farewell Caribbean Premier League season was interrupted due to an injury. He had already retired from international cricket and the IPL.
He said goodbye to cricket at the age of forty and shared an emotional post on Instagram. While playing for the Trinbago Knight Riders versus St. Lucia teams, he had a back injury. Bravo holds the record for most wickets taken in T20 cricket since he began playing the sport in 2006. In 582 matches, he has amassed 631 wickets.
In the CPL, Bravo played 107 matches, and he knocked 1155 runs at an average of 20.62 and a strike rate of 129.33. He also took 129 wickets at an average of 23.02.
“Today is the day I say goodbye to the game that has given me everything. From the age of five, I knew this was what I wanted to do; this was the sport I was destined to play. I had no interest in anything else, and I dedicated my entire life to you. In return, you gave me the life I dreamed of for myself and my family. For that, I can’t thank you enough. Twenty-one years as a professional cricketer. It’s been an incredible journey, filled with many highs and a few lows. Most importantly, I was able to live my dream because I gave you at every step. As much as I’d love to continue this relationship, it’s time to face reality. My mind wants to keep going, but my body can no longer endure the pain, the breakdowns, and the strain. I can’t put myself in a position where I might let down my teammates, my fans, or the teams I represent,” Bravo wrote in his Instagram post.
“To my fans, I want to say a massive thank you for your unwavering love and support throughout the years. To all my fans across the Caribbean, worldwide, and especially in Trinidad & Tobago, thank you for standing by me, especially in these recent weeks. Though this ending is bittersweet, I have no regrets about my career or this decision. Now, I look forward to my next chapter. Once again, thank you," Bravo added.
In the last year, he has worked with both his IPL side Chennai Super Kings and was appointed Afghanistan’s bowling consultants for the 2024 T20 World Cup in the West Indies and USA.