ECB Unveils 2025 Summer Cricket Schedule with England-India Showdowns
By Moses Ochieng
The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has released the schedule for the 2025 summer, featuring simultaneous series for both the men's and women's teams, including high-profile matchups against India. The England men's team will face India in a five-match Test series from June 20 to August 4, while the England women's team will play India in a series consisting of three T20Is and three ODIs, scheduled from June 28 to July 22.
Leeds will host the opening Test of the England-India series starting on June 20. The second Test is set for Birmingham on July 2, followed by the third Test at Lord's from July 10. The fourth and fifth Tests will be held in Manchester and The Oval, respectively. India women's tour of England kicks off with five T20Is: on June 28 in Nottingham, July 1 in Bristol, July 4 at The Oval, July 9 in Manchester, and July 12 in Birmingham. This will be followed by three ODIs on July 16, 19, and 22, taking place in Southampton, Lord's, and Chester-le-Street, respectively.
Before the India series, West Indies will tour England, where both the men's and women's teams will compete in three ODIs and three T20Is each. England's summer will kick off with Zimbabwe's first Test match in England since 2003, a four-day game at Trent Bridge starting on May 22. Later in the summer, from September 2 to September 14, the men's team will face South Africa in three ODIs and three T20Is. Additionally, England will travel to Ireland in September for three ODIs scheduled for the 17th, 19th, and 21st.
"Staging England Men's and England Women's series alongside each other has been popular with fans and supported the continued growth of the women's game, with both the Ashes last year and the Pakistan series earlier this year proving successful. I'm excited we'll be doing the same again for the West Indies and India series next year. Cricket fans are in for a real treat, and I hope they'll be out in force to support both men's and women's sides," Richard Gould the CEO of ECB, stated in media reports.
"India touring is always a big draw and a highlight of any cricket summer. The last men's Test series here was a nail biter and I'm sure next year's clash will be just as exciting, while our women's series are always fiercely competitive. I'm delighted we'll also be welcoming both West Indies teams back again for white-ball series, following this year's men's Test series," he added.