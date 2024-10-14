Eliminator: Kings Overpower Gladiators in NCL Eliminator: Tahir’s Spin and Billings’ Brilliance Shine
By Rifat Malik And Abdullah Ghauri
Playing XI’s
Texas Gladiators: Dawid Malan, Shahid Afridi (C), Nick Kelly, Kennar Lewis (WK), James Fuller, Keemo Paul, Wahab Riaz, Usman Rafiq, Ashmead Nedd, Nisarg Patel, Jason Behrendorff
Atlanta Kings: Sam Billings, Gajanand Singh, Tom Moores(WK), Tom Bruce, Angelo Mathews (C), James Neesham, Danish Aziz, Shubham Chopra, Imran Tahir, Ben Russel, Saad Humayun
The NCL Sixty Strikes Eliminator in Dallas saw a high-stakes battle between the Atlanta Kings and Texas Gladiators, with both teams fielding some of cricket’s top international stars. Atlanta, led by Sri Lankan all-rounder Angelo Mathews, brought to the pitch a lineup that included English wicketkeeper-batsman Sam Billings, New Zealand’s James Neesham, and South African leg-spin wizard Imran Tahir. On the opposing side, the Texas Gladiators relied on the experience of Pakistani legend Shahid Afridi, fast bowler Wahab Riaz, and England’s Dawid Malan to steer them through this crucial "do-or-die" game.
Having lost to the Gladiators earlier in the tournament, Atlanta looked determined to turn the tide. Mathews won the toss and opted to field first, a decision that would prove pivotal as the Kings' bowling attack dominated the match.
Gladiators Collapse Under Pressure
Texas’ innings got off to a rocky start as their seasoned openers, Afridi and Malan, struggled to provide any momentum. With early wickets falling, pressure mounted on the middle order. It was Nick Kelly who attempted to anchor the Gladiators' innings, scoring a respectable 34 off 21 balls. However, with little support from the rest of the lineup, Texas faltered.
Imran Tahir’s mesmerizing leg-spin was the turning point, as he delivered an unplayable spell, snatching 4 wickets while conceding just 17 runs in his two overs. Alongside him, Riaz and Australian pacer Jason Behrendorff were relentless, each picking up two wickets to further derail Texas' hopes. The Gladiators were bowled out for a meager 93 in their 10 overs, a score far below what was needed to challenge the Kings.
Billings’ Heroics Seal the Deal for Kings
Chasing a modest target of 94, Atlanta’s openers laid a solid foundation. Gajanand Singh and Billings took charge, with a 72-run partnership setting the tone for the innings. Singh contributed 26 runs before being dismissed, but it was Billings who stole the show. His aggressive 47 off just 20 deliveries, featuring five sixes and three fours, ensured that Atlanta had no trouble chasing down the total. Though Billings fell just shy of his half-century, his innings were enough to see the Kings cruise to victory in just 7.2 overs, securing an 8-wicket win.
With this win, the Atlanta Kings march on to face the Los Angeles Waves in Qualifier 2, where the winner will move on to face Chicago CC in the final. The Gladiators, however, see their NCL Sixty Strikes journey come to a disappointing end, unable to live up to their earlier promise.
Imran Tahir – Game Changer Man of the Match
For his remarkable performance with the ball, Imran Tahir was rightly awarded Man of the Match. His 4-wicket haul not only halted the Gladiators’ progress but also ensured they posted a below-par score. Tahir’s ability to break partnerships and consistently trouble the opposition’s batsmen underlined his value to the Kings.