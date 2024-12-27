England Announces Squads For The Upcoming India Tour And Champions Trophy 2025
By Rifat Malik and Haider Abbas
The England Cricket Board (ECB) has unveiled its 15-member men’s squads for the upcoming T20 and ODI series against India, as well as the Champions Trophy 2025, scheduled to be held in Pakistan and Dubai.
Former skipper and prolific batter Joe Root returns to England's limited-overs setup after a two-year absence. Root, who last played in the 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup, has been a cornerstone of England's batting lineup across formats.
In ODIs, Root boasts impressive numbers, scoring 6,522 runs in 171 matches at an average of 47.60, including 16 centuries and 39 half-centuries. He played a pivotal role in England’s triumph during the 2019 ODI World Cup, finishing as one of the tournament’s highest scorers.
Current limited-overs captain Jos Buttler also returns to the squad after a prolonged absence, strengthening the team’s leadership and batting depth.
Fans Disappointed by Ben Stokes’ Absence
Despite the excitement surrounding Root’s return, fans expressed disappointment over the exclusion of star all-rounder and white-ball stalwart Ben Stokes. Stokes, who was the Player of the Match in the 2019 World Cup final, was left out due to a hamstring injury sustained during the third Test against New Zealand.
The aggressive all-rounder’s absence is seen as a significant blow to England’s chances, particularly given his ability to shine in high-pressure situations.
Other key players missing from the squads include left-arm pacer Reece Topley, all-rounder Sam Curran, and opening batter Will Jacks. Their exclusion has raised eyebrows among fans and analysts, given their past contributions to England’s white-ball cricket success.
England’s busy schedule begins with a three-match T20I series in India from January 22 to 28, followed by a three-match ODI series on February 6, 9, and 12. After concluding their tour of India, England will head to Pakistan for the highly anticipated Champions Trophy 2025.
England ODI Squad for India Tour & ICC Men’s Champions Trophy
Jos Buttler (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Saqib Mahmood, Phil Salt, Mark Wood.
England T20I Squad for India Tour
Jos Buttler (c), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Phil Salt, Mark Wood.