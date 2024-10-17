England Coaching Changes Cast Shadow Over Autumn Internationals
By Priscilla Jepchumba
England’s Autumn internationals could potentially be jeopardized by injuries and coaching changes. Felix Jones, the former England defense coach, resigned in August citing an unstable working environment. His departure paved the way for Borthwick to recruit Joe El-Abd from Oyonnax to fill the position.
Additionally, Aled Walters, the head strength and conditioning coach, also left to take up a new role as Ireland’s strength and conditioning coach. Phil Morrow, his successor, has faced rejection from Premiership clubs due to potential conflicts of interest.
Recently, Borthwick expressed optimism about his team's potential outcomes amid the challenges the team is facing. He highlighted the internal stability within the staff, citing the appointment of Richard Wigglesworth as a senior assistant coach as a positive development.
Borthwick also emphasized the experience and knowledge of his remaining coaching staff as crucial factors contributing to the team's success. Injuries have also affected the England national rugby team, as is common with international teams.
The team's scrum-half, Alex Mitchell, has joined the list of injured players due to a neck issue. This injury is expected to sideline him for the Autumn Internationals. Mitchell's absence will be keenly felt as he has been a key player for the squad in recent times.
In his first discussion of the alterations, Borthwick maintains that the composition of his support team is consistent.
“I see that as being pretty seamless in terms of the way we operate. There is a whole lot of consistency there in Richard Wigglesworth, Tom Harrison, Kevin Sinfield and Andrew Strawbridge,” said Borthwick.
“Clearly there’s a change with Felix deciding he didn’t want to work with the England team going forward, but Joe’s a coach I’ve known and respected for a long time.
“We know each other pretty well and he’s also somebody who has visited the camp many times previously. He has a pretty good understanding of how we operate,” he added.
New Zealand will be England's initial adversary in the Autumn Internationals, presenting a formidable challenge. It remains to be seen how the coaching changes and injury setbacks on the team will affect England’s successful campaign.