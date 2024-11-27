England’s Captain Returns To Christchurch For Key Match
By Kemboi Robert
England captain Ben Stokes acknowledged that the decision to bat Jacob Bethell at number three may surprise some, but emphasized that "we're not selecting players just to provoke reactions."
At a media interview, when asked about the possibility that the Bethell decision might split opinions among supporters, Stokes responded: "I completely understand that, but you have to stay true to yourself when given the chance to make decisions."
"We've always done what we feel is right for the team. It's gone in our favour quite a lot, so I think we do know what we're doing.”
"We're not picking people just to wind people up. We do know what we're doing. We do know what we look for, and when you're in a position to make decision you've got to do it by your standards and your means."
England have regularly made surprising selection decisions since Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum took charge - pace bowler Josh
Hull was given a Test debut in September after only 10 first-class matches - but the Bethell decision is the boldest.
"Beth's got the capability to be able to go out there, bat three and hopefully impact the game, like he has done throughout the summer in the white-ball team," said Stokes, who played golf with Bethell on Monday.
"We use a little wheel to make our golf groups," said Stokes. "It was almost like the wheel knew - I was paired with him."
After England's 2-1 loss in Pakistan, Stokes revealed on social media that his house was burgled during the second Test while his wife, Clare, and their children were home. A 32-year-old man has been arrested. When asked if he considered leaving the tour, Stokes said, "I did, but my wife insisted I stay. I always tell the lads that family comes first, and she was firm that I needed to stay out there."
"There's no doubt that my frustration was showing when things weren't quite going our way. Everyone's sort of treading on eggshells around you, because they can sense it." Stoke said at a media interview.
The captain said he "cleared the air" with his players when they arrived in Queenstown to prepare for this series last week.
Stokes had travelled to New Zealand before the England team to surprise members of his family who live in Christchurch.
"This tour is more than just cricket for me," said Stokes. "It's a chance to catch up with family who I don't get to see. You know, pretty much the whole of the Stokes family is in Christchurch."