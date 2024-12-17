England Test Captain Ben Stokes Suffers A Relapse Of His Hamstring Injury
By Ian Omoro
England's Test captain Ben Stokes suffered a serious setback when he again injured his hamstring during the third day of the final match of the test series against New Zealand.
After hitting a bouncer that Rachin Ravindra pulled for four, the England captain pulled up after the second delivery of the 56th over of New Zealand's second innings, his 13th and third of the day. He felt the back of his left leg instantly. He was sidelined for two months in August after tearing the same hamstring in the men's Hundred match while batting for the Northern Superchargers against the Manchester Originals.
With his hand over his face, Stokes, who was bowling from the City End, continued to stroll toward the team dressing room at the recently renamed Tim Southee End. At the time, left-arm spinner Jacob Bethell had finished the over with New Zealand up by 409.
While receiving treatment, an ECB update at tea stated Stokes would not return to the field for New Zealand's second innings. It was to be determined whether he bats or not. England had already won the series after winning the first two Test matches, but they ended the day 18 for 2, chasing an enormous 658.
The highest total Stokes has bowled for in a Test since 40 at Trent Bridge in 2022 (against New Zealand) was 36.2 overs in Hamilton. His 23 overs on the first day, divided across eight, eight, and seven-over stints, were the most he had ever managed in a single day. Notably, after a combined 97.1 for New Zealand's opening effort, England's seamers only got 34.5 overs of rest following their first-innings surrender of 143. In their second innings, the hosts made progress, holding England in the field for 101.4 overs before closing with 453.
In addition to his batting average of 52.66 across four innings, Stokes has taken seven wickets at a rate of 36.85 from 66.1 overs in this series, which is his highest as captain. This series had been a welcome return to the Stokes of old as they had struggled to play the all-rounder role well.
He bowled 49 overs in three Test matches against the West Indies after undergoing successful knee surgery in October 2023, taking five wickets to surpass 200 career dismissals. He later suffered a setback as a result of the injury, missing the first Test of the Pakistan tour as well as the season-ending three-match series against Sri Lanka.
At this point, the 33-year-old needs to go through another round of rehabilitation. England's next Test match is against Zimbabwe at Trent Bridge on May 22, but they might have to pass up the lucrative £800,000 with MI Cape Town in the SA20, which starts on January 9. He signed a two-year central contract in October, and even if he recovers in time for MI's final match on February 2, the ECB has the authority to remove him from the competition entirely.