England Women’s T20 Cricket Squad Features Fresh Faces And Debuts
By Priscilla Jepchumba
The England T20 squad will feature more fresh faces, with Serene Smale and Charis Pavely among those who could make their international debut this weekend.
Kate Cross leads a new-look England squad in Heathers Knight’s absence. They boast a young team, and more new faces will have a chance to shine after securing an ODI series victory.
“I am looking forward to seeing what the younger players can bring to the team, and hopefully, it will be a brilliant series,” George said.
Katie George has also been called into the squad partially to cover for Mahika Gaur. The 18-year-old left-arm seamer has made a comeback after a side strain. The latter hasn’t played much cricket, and it’s a risk to throw her back into games, especially with the Ashes, South Africa series, and World Cup around the corner.
Cross, also the team’s skipper, applauded Katie George’s addition to the squad, giving the team a little more depth in seam attack. She’s had to fight back through a lot of injuries.
“To play away from home and win a series is always difficult but do it more than five new international players was really special,” said Cross.
Cross was impressed with Ireland. The match provided tips on how to combat the hosts in T20s: target the bowlers.
“Ultimately the result was probably a fair one, Ireland were a better team in the final ODI, but what the girls did was to fight to stay in the game,” Cross said.
We saw some real glimpses of brilliance from all the batters throughout the ODI, though we have some who can put in a match-winning performance.
After heavy morning rain, England 52 from 42 balls by in-form Tammy Beaumont, a youthful England fell off six wickets for 46 runs; Aimee Maguire ripped through the middle with her career-best 5-19, though slipped 107-3 153.
The host needed eight to win from the last rain-hit game in Belfast but lost three wickets in three balls to give England hope.
England will now take on Ireland in a T20 international series. The first game is scheduled at Clontarf on Saturday, which Cross relishes.