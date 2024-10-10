English Star Sam Billings Heroics Ensure Huge Victory For Atlanta Kings In The NCL Sixty Strikes Tournament
By Rifat Malik and Haider Abbas
Playing XI:
Atlanta Kings: Sam Billings (wk), Tom Moores, James Neesham, Angelo Mathews (c), Tom Bruce, Gajanand Singh, Danish Aziz, Saad Humayun, Imran Tahir, Shubham Chopra, Ben Russell
New York Lions: Upul Tharanga, Muhammad Hafeez, Suresh Raina, Ben Cutting, Asad Shafiq, Dominic Drakes, Mavinder Bisla, Syed Abdullah, Saurish Chakraborty, Shourya Gaur
Billings and Neesham Light Up Field, Crushing Lions' Bowlers with Their Explosive Partnership
The National Cricket League is exceeding expectations, as the 9th match between Atlanta Kings CC and New York Lions CC delivered non-stop entertainment and thrilling excitement. Both the teams had some huge international players playing for them. Atlanta Kings had the likes of Englishman Sam Billings, Angelo Mathews from Sri Lanka and James Neesham from New Zealand while New York Lions had the services of Sri Lankan Upul Tharanga, Muhammad Hafeez and Asad Shafiq from Pakistan along with Indian Superstar Suresh Raina.
The Bowling lineup of the New York Lions was taken to the cleaners by the dangerous duo of Billings and Neesham from the very first over. Despite losing his opening batting partner by the second one, Billings was explosive with the bat in hand. He scored 66 with a strike rate of 235, smashing 5 fours and 6 sixes. He was supported by Kiwi all-rounder, Neesham on the other side of the pitch, who scored 69 off just 26 deliveries. Suresh Raina, the Lions’ skipper, gave away 27 runs in just one over, paving the way for the Kings to post the mammoth total of 153.
Solo but Unsuccessful Attempt by Upul Tharanga
The Lions seemed broken-spirited from the very first over as “the Professor” Muhammad Hafeez was sent back to the pavilion by the South African Imran Tahir. Skipper Raina also got a first-ball duck. The only batter who resisted in any way was Tharanga, who scored 55 off just 25 deliveries. However, wickets fell regularly at the other end as Tharanga stood like a spectator. Imran Tahir, Danish Aziz and Saad Hamayun took wickets each, restricting Kings to 83 and winning the match by a huge margin of 60 runs.
Man of the Match
Sam Billings earned the Man of the Match award, thanks to his unbeaten innings of 66.