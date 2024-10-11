Exclusive: West Indies Cricketing legend, “Master Blaster" on NCL's Sixty Strikes Tournament and the Game’s Future
By Rifat Malik and Abdullah Ghauri
In an exclusive interview for S.I, one of international world cricket’s most iconic batsmen, Sir Vivian Richards shares his insights on the ongoing NCL Sixty Strikes tournament taking place in Dallas, Texas and his excitement at coaching one of the league’s top-ranking local teams, the Dallas Lonestars.
The icon says he’s enjoyed being part of this innovative tournament, emphasizing the appeal of the fast-paced format. "I love the energy of it," he said. "T10 is all about quick thinking, and it’s great for the spectators. It tests the players' adaptability because they don’t have time to settle in. It’s straight into action, and I think that’s what makes it exciting."
As his team was set to face off against the Atlanta Kings earlier this week, Richards praised NCL's vision and noted that the presence of international stars from across the globe is a testament to its growing prestige. “I believe this tournament has a long way to go. It’s a great product, and as more players from around the world get involved, it’s going to get better,” Richards remarked.
His legendary career speaks for itself. In 1976, he scored seven centuries in Test cricket, a feat that almost 50 years on remains the joint second-most centuries in a calendar year. As one of the most dominant batsmen in the sport, over his Test career, Richards became the third-highest run-scorer for the West Indies, with 8,540 runs, and is the fifth-highest run-scorer for the team across all formats with 15,261 Runs. He was Knighted by Queen Elizabeth II for his contributions to cricket in 1999
Fearless Batter
His status in the sport was further recognized in 2000, when Richards was named one of the five Wisden Cricketers of the Century, solidifying his place among the game's all-time greats. Known for his fearless approach, Richards often took on bowlers with aggression long before the T20 or T10 formats were introduced. He says the mentality of modern-day cricketers has adapted to shorter formats of games.
“These guys today are like the fast food of cricket. The game moves so quickly now, but I’m proud of how today’s players think on their feet. I see a lot of similarities between what I used to do and what they are doing now. They bring incredible skill to the game, and it’s great to watch,” said Richards.
Adapting to Shorter Formats for Cricket
Richards emphasized the importance of quickly adapting in Sixty Strikes or T10 matches, where players have little time to settle. He praised the modern-day cricketers for their ability to assess bowlers rapidly and strike from the get-go. “With these shorter formats, batsmen don’t have the luxury of time. But the way the players today think and execute, it’s impressive. The bats have improved, the skill sets have improved—it’s a marvelous thing to witness.”
NCL’s Role in Global Cricket
With cricket increasingly becoming a global game, Richards highlights the importance of leagues like NCL Sixty Strikes in the broader cricketing landscape. He sees them as instrumental in keeping the sport alive in regions where cricket is still growing, like the United States, which is dominated by established sports like baseball and American football.
“It’s wonderful to see cricket being played in a place known for other sports. It’s great for cricket fans living here, and I’m sure they will find excitement in these tournaments,” Richards said, who says he’s a fan of all the great American sports, from basketball and baseball to NFL football.
Last year it was announced by the International Olympic Committee that T20 cricket would be one of five new sports to be included in the 2028 LA Olympics, along with Lacrosse, Flag Football, Baseball/Softball and Squash. The only time previously it was included in the Olympiad was back in 1900.
A Legend Reflects
The cricket legend also took a moment to reflect on his illustrious career, recalling some of his proudest moments playing for the West Indies, particularly in his home country of Antigua and Barbuda. Antigua, part of the twin-island nation in the Caribbean, is where Richards first rose to fame. "Playing in front of your home crowd in Antigua was always something special for me," Richards said with a smile. "When you perform in front of people who appreciate and support you, it makes the achievement even more meaningful."
Antigua’s rich cricketing history has produced numerous stars, and Richards remains a beloved figure there. "I will always cherish the moments when I could deliver for the fans back home. It’s a feeling that stays with you throughout your life."
As the Dallas Lonestars prepare for their next challenge in the tournament under the guidance of one of cricket’s all-time greats, it’s clear that the passage of time hasn't dimmed the passion or cricketing perceptions of one of the game's greatest living legends who continues to inspire emerging players across generations.