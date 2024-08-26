Fatima Sana Rises To Be Pakistan's New Captain For The T20 World Cup For Women
Mohamed Bahaa
The new captain of Pakistan's women's cricket squad for the forthcoming Women's T20 World Cup is Fatima Sana. Following the team's success in the most recent Asia Cup, the 22-year-old replaces the experienced Nida Dar marking a significant shift in leadership. Along with this shift, Sadaf Shamas has been called up to replace Najiha Alvi, who will now act as a reserve player for the tournament.
Fatima Sana, although young, has showed promise and leadership potential. During their last year tour to New Zealand in December, she led the national team in two One Day Internationals (ODIs). Although she is yet to captain the team in T20 Internationals (T20Is), Her former experience includes captaining Pakistan Emerging and domestic teams, so demonstrating her capacity to lead on the global stage. Having debuted for Pakistan in 2019, Sana has played 41 ODIs and 40 T20Is, taking 82 wickets and scoring two half-centuries in ODIs.
Thinking back on her new position, Sana expressed her enthusiasm and gratitude, saying, “There’s no greater honor than leading your country on any stage. I’m deeply honored by the great responsibility entrusted to me by the @TheRealPCB. I humbly request your support and prayers as I step into this new chapter of my career. As always, I’ll give my all to make Pakistan proud.”
After Pakistan missed the Asia Cup finals last month, the Women's National Selection Committee decided to name Sana as the new captain and overhaul the team's lineup and leadership. Even though she is no longer captain, Nida Dar, who has dedicated herself to the team, will always remain a vital member.
Apart from the leadership transition, Pakistan has changed its team somewhat. Recalled to boost the hitting lineup is right-handed batsman Sadaf Shamas. Starting with a high-profile game against India on October 6, the team is ready to encounter tough rivals in the T20 World Cup. As part of their tournament readiness, Pakistan will also challenge England and the West Indies in their warm-up games.
Pakistan Women's T20 World Cup Squad:
Fatima Sana (captain), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Gull Feroza, Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali (wicket-keeper), Nashra Sandhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal (subject to fitness), Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tasmia Rubab, Tuba Hassan.
Reserves:
Travelling reserve: Najiha Alvi (wicket-keeper)
Non-travelling reserves: Rameen Shamim and Umm-e-Hani
Aiming to create an impact in the Women's T20 World Cup 2024, Pakistan's rebuilt team and new leadership bring fresh hope and determination.