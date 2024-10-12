Fatima Sana Set To return For Pakistan In Their Crucial Must-win Game Against New Zealand
By Ian Omoro
In order to compete in her team's crucial T20 World Cup match against New Zealand on Monday, Pakistani skipper Fatima Sana will go back to the United Arab Emirates on Sunday. After learning of her father's death on Thursday, Sana departed the team and was unable to play in Pakistan's nine-wicket loss against Australia on Friday.
The 22-year-old had flown back to Karachi on Thursday, October 10, in response to her father's unexpected death. After hitting a scorching 30 off 20 and taking two wickets in the team's opening game against Sri Lanka, Sana was named Player of the Match. As she attempted to defend a low score, she also nearly got Pakistan back into the match against India by taking back-to-back wickets.
In Sana's absence, Muneeba Ali opened the batting and faced questions about the batting collapse. She acknowledged her dissatisfaction with Pakistan's strategy, acknowledging that her squad lacked confidence and was not up to Australia's level of difficulty. She emphasized that confidence is crucial, especially when playing top-ranked teams like Australia, as a lack of it may be costly.
"I have been a vice-captain for this team. Good opportunity for me to learn as well. We are here to play, we are here to win and everyone has to step up and have the confidence to win the last match against New Zealand. Everyone in the batting group needs to step up," Muneeba said in a post-match conference.
Muneeba replied that the team was still a work in progress in response to a question about whether the coach had been acting alone in making choices.
"The management and coach discuss and we all mutually decide. We need help too. We're young," She said.
Pakistan still has a chance to advance to the next round, but they must defeat New Zealand handily on Monday and hope that other outcomes go their way. Should India triumph over Australia on Sunday, Pakistan will be unable to advance to the semi-finals.