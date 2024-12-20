Fedex Named Principal Sponsor For Joburg Super Kings And Chennai Super King
Federal Express Corporation (FedEx), the world’s largest express transportation company, announced today its global sponsorship in cricket as the Principal Sponsor and the Official Logistics Partner for Joburg Super Kings (JSK) in South Africa and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in India.
The announcement was made at an event attended by Richard Smith, chief operating officer, international, and chief executive officer, airline, FedEx, Kami Viswanathan, president, FedEx Middle East, Indian Subcontinent and Africa (MEISA), KS Viswanathan, chief executive officer, Chennai Super Kings, and Ankit Baldi, chief operating officer, Chennai Super Kings.
“Sports transcend borders, uniting communities through passion, resilience, and shared experiences,” said Smith, CEO International at a press conference.
“This collaboration reflects our dedication to energizing growth and prosperity of businesses and people across the country and beyond.”
As part of this collaboration, the FedEx logo will feature prominently on the back of the team’s iconic jerseys, symbolizing a shared focus on performance and reliability.
FedEx will leverage its extensive global network and advanced digital tools to ensure the efficient transportation of team kits, match equipment, and official materials from India to Johannesburg, the U.S., and to Super Kings players around the world.
“Cricket thrives on teamwork, performance, and the ability to inspire,” said Viswanathan, president, FedEx MEISA
“Our collaboration with the Super Kings mirrors this drive for excellence and growth, aligning with our focus on delivering transformative solutions that power success. Together, we celebrate a legacy of achieving new milestones, both on the field and in the world of trade and commerce.”
The collaboration will span the SA20 seasons and Indian Premier League (IPL) beginning in 2025.
"We are pleased to partner with FedEx," said Chennai Super Kings CEO KS Viswanathan.
"This collaboration reflects our shared values of excellence, reliability, and commitment to delivering the best for the fans. The global presence and reputation FedEx has for innovation makes them an ideal partner as we take the Super Kings' story to new horizons. Together, we hope to deliver unforgettable moments both on and off the field."
The association with the Super Kings further strengthens its ties to high-profile sports, blending the excitement of cricket and access to unique opportunities to engage with the FedEx brand, team members, customers, and communities.