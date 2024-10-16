Final: NCL Sixty Strikes: Festival of Global Talent in Dallas Ends with Chicago’s Triumph
By Rifat Malik and Abdullah Ghauri
Playing XI’s
Chicago CC: Robin Uthappa (C & WK), Chris Lynn, Leonardo Julien, Mikyle Louis, Ravi Bopara, Michael Leask, Ian Souness, Simon Harmer, Sohail Tanvir, Kaleem Sana, Karthik Gatepalli
Atlanta Kings: Gajanand Singh, Sam Billings (WK), James Neesham, Angelo Mathews (C), Tom Bruce, Danish Aziz, Shubham Chopra, Imran Tahir, Naseer Jamali, Ben Russell, Saad Humayun
Without question, the inaugural NCL Sixty Strikes tournament, which kicked off on October 4 and ended on 14, has showcased thrilling cricket action. That’s thanks to the presence of some of the sport’s most renowned international stars like Pakistan’s Shahid Afridi, India’s Suresh Raina, England’s David Malan, Sri Lanka’s Angelo Mathews, Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hassan, New Zealand’s James Neesham, and many more. The league’s innovative 10-over format allowed explosive performances and high-intensity matches, engaging cricket enthusiasts worldwide.
The Final Showdown: Chicago CC vs. Atlanta Kings
In a fitting finale, the tournament concluded with a highly anticipated clash between Chicago CC and Atlanta Kings. Both teams were loaded with immense cricketing talent, making it an exhibition for fans. Chicago CC featured Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Robin Uthappa, Australian power-hitter Chris Lynn, England’s all-rounder Ravi Bopara, and Pakistan’s pace-bowling all-rounder Sohail Tanvir. Meanwhile, Atlanta Kings boasted Sri Lankan former captain Angelo Mathews, New Zealand’s all-rounder James Neesham, England’s Sam Billings, and South African spin wizard Imran Tahir.
The Kings had beaten Chicago in their last encounter, but the final was a different story altogether. Chicago emerged victorious, clinching the title with a commanding win.
Uthappa’s Heroics and Julien’s Power Surge
Atlanta won the toss and elected to field. Chicago’s captain Robin Uthappa led from the front with a blistering knock, scoring 35 off just 15 balls at a strike rate of 233. Although Chris Lynn fell early after making 13 off 5 balls, it paved the way for a stunning middle-order display.
Emerging West Indian star Leonardo Julien was the game-changer, blasting 61 runs off just 22 balls, including 6 sixes and 5 fours, supported by his countryman Mikyle Louis, who chipped in with a valuable 43 off 17 balls.
By the end of their 10 overs, Chicago posted a formidable total of 160 for 4, putting immense pressure on the Kings.
Imran Tahir’s Economical Spell in Vain
Atlanta’s bowlers had a tough time containing Chicago’s onslaught. Imran Tahir bowled economically, allowing only 11 runs in his 2 overs, but he didn’t claim any wickets. On the other hand, Ben Russel picked up 3 wickets but conceded 28 runs, while the rest of the attack struggled to keep Chicago's batters in check.
Atlanta’s Struggle in the Chase
Sohail Tanvir provided Chicago with a dream start by dismissing Atlanta's opener Singh in the first over for a duck, setting the tone for the defense of their total. Billings and James Neesham, two experienced campaigners, attempted to steady the innings with a 40-run partnership. Billings managed 19, while Neesham contributed 29, but their strike rates were not enough to keep pace with the mounting required run rate.
A late surge by New Zealand’s Tom Bruce, who smashed 61 off 21 balls with an incredible strike rate of 290, revived Atlanta’s hopes briefly. However, with little support from the other end and the increasing run rate, at one point needing 20 an over, the Kings fell short, managing only 117 for 4 in their 10 overs.
Tanvir and Gatepalli Shine for Chicago
Tanvir was the standout bowler for Chicago, taking 2 wickets for just 13 runs in his 2 overs. His early breakthrough, coupled with economical bowling from local player Karthik Gatepalli and Scottish all-rounder Ian Souness, who each claimed a wicket, kept Atlanta under pressure throughout their chase.
Post Match: Winners/Runners-up Comment on Final
Losing Captain Angelo Mathews was still upbeat, despite his team’s loss, "Chicago played a brilliant game today, and while things didn’t go our way, we had some real fun out there. We also got to explore Dalla so we had a great experience off the field as well."
Robin Uthappa, Chicago CC’s winning captain, expressed pride in his team's success, "It was a great game. We batted and bowled really well, and to finish off the tournament with such a performance in the final is very pleasing. Hats off to the entire team for pulling through."
One of Atlanta’s star players, Billings, who was the joint-highest run scorer admits, “It was a tough game today, and Chicago played really well. We just didn’t adapt to the conditions as well as we could have, which is unfortunate. But overall, it’s been a great experience. If you had told me 10 or 15 years ago that I’d be playing cricket in Dallas, I would have laughed. But now that I’ve been here, it’s been incredible."
Not surprisingly, Man of the Match, Leonardo Julien was still on a high moments after his explosive performance of 61 on 22 balls and his team’s victory, "It was incredible. To score 160-plus in the final was a great achievement for the team. I just want to thank the Almighty for this opportunity, and I’m really proud of what we’ve accomplished."
Chicago CC Crowned Champions
Chicago CC’s comprehensive 43-run victory crowned them the champions of the inaugural NCL Sixty Strikes League. Uthappa was presented with the winning trophy by none other than cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, adding even more prestige to an already exciting tournament.
With its fast-paced format, global stars, and unforgettable moments, the NCL Sixty Strikes set the stage for future editions that promise even more thrilling cricket action in the U.S.