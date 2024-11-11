Five Match Series: England Defeats West Indies By Seven Wickets In The Second Match
By Caroline Chepkorir
In the second T20I, England won by seven wickets against the West Indies. In Kensington Oval, Barbados England skipper Jos Buttler guided his side, and he smashed 83 runs off 45 balls with eight boundaries and six sixes, and they claimed a 2-0 lead in the five-match series. The West Indies was restricted to 158/8 in the 20 overs.
The West Indies opted to bat first, and they struggled to build momentum. Rovman Powell, who was the top scorer, knocked 43 runs. West Indies faced early setbacks as opener Brandon King was dismissed by Saqib Mahmood. Jofra Archer caught Evin Lewis for eight, and the West Indies scoreboard was at 20/2. Later, Roston Chase was removed for 13 runs off 7 balls by Saqib Mahmood.
Chasing a target of 159, England Phil Salt was dismissed on the first ball by Akeal Hosein. Jos Buttler and Will Jacks formed a partnership, and they contributed 129 runs. Romario Shepherd caught Will Jacks, who scored 38 runs off 29 balls. England scored 50 runs in 5.4 overs and surpassed the 100 runs in 10.4 overs. Jos Buttler, who knocked half century in 33 balls, was dismissed by Romario Shepherd.
Nicholas Pooran faced challenges as he struggled to find his momentum; he scored 14 runs off 23 balls, and he was caught by Liam Livingstone. Sherfane Rutherford was dismissed for one, and the West Indies was at 80/5.
Mahmood and Mousley picked up two wickets, respectively; however, Mahmood was brilliant with figures of 2/16 in his two overs. Archer and Rashid took a wicket each.
Liam Livingstone was the best bowler for his side with two for 16, and at the end he guided to seal victory with undefeated 23 runs off 11 balls. The final three matches between the two teams will be held in St. Lucia.
"It is great to spend time in the middle. I was a bit scratchy for the first few balls, but I managed to come through that period and really enjoyed it. I have played for a while and batted in lots of different positions. I am just waiting to see what happens and play what is in front of me,” said England captain Jos Buttler in the post-match ceremony.
"Unfortunately, we've not been on the mark in all three departments in the first two games. St Lucia provides a new challenge, and hopefully the guys will be ready, with the series still on the line. We need to show heart and determination not to go 3-0 down. If you win to go 2-1, then we set up the series. I like when we play cricket with our destiny still in our hands," said West Indies captain Rovman Powell in the post-match ceremony.