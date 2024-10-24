Ford Trophy: Chad Bowes Hits The Fastest List A Double Century
By Caroline Chepkorir
In the Ford Trophy competition, New Zealand opener Chad Bowes scripted history in the match between Canterbury and Otago. Bowes scored the fastest double century in List A cricket with only 103 balls, which included 27 fours and seven sixes.
The record was previously held jointly by Australia’s Travis Head and India’s Narayan Jagadeesan. They managed with only 114 balls. In 2021, the match between South Australia and Queensland Head smashed the double century. The following year, Jagadeesan played for Tamil Nadu against Arunachal Pradesh and achieved the same.
In 2023, Bowes made his last appearance in ODIs and T20Is. He played six ODIs and 11 T20Is for New Zealand. He scored 99 runs in the ODIs, with his best score being 51.
Despite Matthew Bacon dismissing Bowes by LBW in the 39th over, Bowes’ laid a strong foundation for Canterbury, as they were victorious by 240 runs after they restricted the Otago to 103 in 24.5 overs. He accumulated 253 runs in two matches at an impressive strike rate of 159.11.
The List A matches consist of One Day Internationals, 50 Over Tour Matches, Cricket World Cup Challenge League Fixtures, and Premier Domestic One Day Games, which happen in the 12 full member nations of the ICC.
Fastest double centuries in List A Cricket
1. Chad Bowes: 103 balls, Canterbury vs. Otago, 2024
2. Travis Head: 114 balls, South Australia vs. Queensland, 2021
3. Narayan Jagadeesan: 14 balls, Tamil Nadu vs. Arunachal Pradesh, 2022
4. Travis Head: 117 balls, South Australia vs. Western Australia, 2015
5. Ben Duckett: 123 balls, England Lions vs. Sri Lanka A, 2016
“World Record A special day at Hagley Oval for Chad Bowes, breaking the record for the fastest List A double century bringing up the milestone from just 103 balls (old record 114). His 6th One Day 100 for Canterbury,” posted Blackcaps on their social media X account.