Former Pakistan Coach Jason Gillespie Claims Betrayal by PCB
By Priscilla Jepchumba
Jason Gillespie, the former Australian cricketer, and Pakistan's recent Test coach has revealed shocking details about his sudden resignation.
He alleges that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had effectively forced him out, leaving him feeling undervalued and unsupported; Gillespie expressed deep disappointment with the PCB's lack of communication and transparency.
"You want to be able to have clear communication with all stakeholders, with selectors, for instance, knowing what the team is as head coach well before the game, or before at least the day before the game," Gillespie said
He particularly cited the dismissal of high-performance coach Tim Nielsen without any prior consultation. This, coupled with other instances of disrespect and a diminishing role, led to his decision to step down.
"Tim Nielsen was told that his services were no longer required and I had absolutely zero communication from anyone about that, I’m not really sure if they actually really want me to do this job or not," Jason said.
Despite guiding Pakistan to a historic Test series victory over England, Gillespie felt that the PCB was not committed to his vision for the team. He was disheartened by the constant undermining of his authority and the lack of involvement in crucial decisions, such as team selection.
“All the feedback that I’d get was just how effective, Tim had been in his role as well and the players were getting a lot out of him,” Gillespie said.
The former Australian bowler became Pakistan’s coach for Tests in April and even guided the side to a 2-1 win against England in October after losing the first match by an innings and 47 runs.
But after the loss, Gillespie mentioned that the text group he was part of stated via a message that there would be a new selection panel, which the coach was not a part of.
He felt his role as a coach kept reducing, as he would receive communication about the players of the squad just a day before the match.
Gillespie's candid account sheds light on the toxic work environment and the lack of respect shown to him by the PCB. His departure marks a significant loss for Pakistan cricket, as he was widely regarded as a talented and dedicated coach.