From New York to Dubai! USA Fans Countdown to India vs Pakistan in Asia Cup 25
The dates have finally been confirmed for the most anticipated fixture in world cricket—India vs Pakistan in the upcoming Asia Cup 2025. Set to be held in the United Arab Emirates, the continental tournament will run from September 5 to September 21 in a T20 format, acting as a crucial preparation event for all participating sides ahead of the next T20 World Cup cycle.
A much-anticipated Indo-Pak showdown
The marquee India vs Pakistan clash is scheduled for September 7, and the excitement is already building among fans, especially in the United States, where a large Indian and Pakistani diaspora is eager to follow the contest closely. This will be the first T20I meeting between the arch-rivals since their nail-biting encounter in the 2024 T20 World Cup, held at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. On that occasion, India successfully defended a modest total of 119, restricting Pakistan to 113 in a low-scoring thriller that captivated millions.
This year’s Asia Cup could see India and Pakistan face off up to three times—once in the group stage on September 7, potentially again in the Super Four stage on September 14, and possibly in the final on September 21, provided both teams make it through.
UAE set to host all matches
The tournament will feature six teams: India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and the hosts UAE. Like previous editions, the format will include group stages followed by a Super Four, with the top two teams eventually battling it out in the final.
Due to ongoing diplomatic tensions between India and Pakistan, a neutral venue was always on the cards. After much deliberation between the BCCI and PCB, both boards have agreed to move forward with UAE as the host nation—ensuring the safety, logistics, and commercial viability of the tournament.
Commercial pressure and cricketing opportunity
There had been significant uncertainty around the 2025 Asia Cup, particularly regarding hosting rights and match venues due to the strained political relations between the two neighbouring countries. However, the commercial importance of the India-Pakistan fixture, combined with its role as a high-stakes rehearsal for global tournaments, ensured that both cricket boards found common ground.
“The India-Pakistan clash is the lifeblood of the Asia Cup and one of the most-watched fixtures globally. Organising this match in a neutral, accessible venue like the UAE ensures both safety and viewership,” said a senior official familiar with the scheduling.
Excitement builds among fans in the USA
With the Indian and Pakistani diaspora in the United States growing each year, this rivalry continues to capture attention well beyond the subcontinent. Social media is already buzzing with fan-made graphics, early match predictions, and travel plans to the UAE, with many supporters planning to fly in from North America for the historic encounter.
The growing presence of cricket in the US—bolstered by the success of the 2024 T20 World Cup—has only amplified the importance of fixtures like these. For many fans living abroad, it’s more than just a game—it’s nostalgia, passion, and cultural identity all rolled into one.
As the countdown begins for the Asia Cup 2025, September 7 is already circled on calendars across the cricketing world. With star-studded lineups, historic rivalries, and a chance to settle old scores, this promises to be yet another thrilling chapter in India-Pakistan cricket history.