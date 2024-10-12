George Munsey Causes Havoc with Bat as Los Angles Waves Beat Dallas Lonestars in NCL Sixty Strikes
By Rifat Malik and Haider Abbas
Playing XI
Dallas Lonestars: Dinesh Karthik(WK/C), Colin Munro, Sohaib Maqsood, Dwaine Pretorius, Samit Patel, Matt Critchley, Pragyan Ojha, Hayden Walsh, Chris Wood, Naqash Basharat, Chris Green
New York Waves: George Munsey(WK), Adam Rossington, Tim David, Stephen Eskinazi, Joe Burns, Shakib Al Hasan, Waqas Saleem, Tymal Mills(C), Todd Astle, Rumman Raees, Rishi Ramesh
Early Charge by Munsey and Rossington Sets up the Tone for LA Waves
National Cricket League Sixty Strikes has entered the exciting phase, where a single win or defeat can guarantee a spot in the play-offs. In the 13th match of the tournament, Los Angles Waves, currently in third place with two wins, were up against the Dallas Lonestars, who have had a disappointing campaign so far, sitting at the bottom of the table with just one win. LA Waves have some great names like George Munsey from Scotland, Tim David from Australia and Tymal Mills from England, in their starting XI. On the other hand, Dallas Lonestars included Colin Munro from New Zealand, Dinesh Karthik from India and the West Indian star Hayden Walsh on their team sheet.
Munsey’s bat was on fire from the word go, as he thrashed Green in the very first over. He, along with English star Rossington, took the Lonestars’ bowlers to the cleaners. They had a partnership of 65 runs in four overs, with both players showcasing their batting prowess.
After the wicket of Rossington, David Joined Munsey in the middle. He started from right where he left in the last game, scoring a quick-fire 23. However, the highlight of the game was the brilliant innings by Munsey.
His unbeaten 80 off just 36 balls consisted of 8 sixes and 5 fours, helping his side to post a big total of 139 on the board. The Bowling lineup of Lonestars was poor throughout the innings, with only Walsh and Green in the Wickets column.
Lonestars' Promising Start Falls Short as Middle Order Struggles to Perform
Munro and Sohaib Maqsood had a good start to the second innings with the bat, scoring 25 in the first two overs. However, things fell apart with the Kiwi opener’s wicket in the third over with 27 on the scoreboard. Soon they found themselves in huge trouble, with four down and just 39 runs scored. Green (21) and Walsh (30) tried their best but couldn’t even reach the target.
Ultimately, they could only score 111, losing the match by 28 runs. The experienced Kiwi star Todd Astle was impressive with the ball in hand, giving away just 10 runs and chipping away three wickets.
Man of the Match
Munsey won the Man of the Match award for his unbeaten 80 runs innings.