“God of Cricket” Sachin Tendulkar Anoints NCL Sixty Strikes On First Official Visit To U.S. League’s New Texas Home
By Rifat Malik and Kanza Eemaan
As part of his public debut in Texas, legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar made a special appearance at the NCL’s University of Texas at Dallas stadium over the weekend, where over a hundred young boys and girls assembled to meet one of the sport’s greatest icons.
Tendulkar’s visit to the city, which included being guest of honor at the Texas-Oklahoma college football game and the Dallas Cowboys game on Sunday, culminated with a hero’s welcome in the packed UTD stadium last night, with fans screaming his name as he presented the Sixty Strikes trophy to the winning team. Victors, Chicago CC. was one of the six teams who played in the 10-day championship.
Without question, his presence is part of a monumental step for the growth of cricket in the United States, following the announcement earlier this month that he has officially joined the NCL’s ownership group.
The move marks a significant milestone in the sport’s efforts to gain traction in a market traditionally dominated by baseball, basketball and football, and its newest recruit believes its quick-paced format will strike a chord with American audiences.
"This part of the world has seen cricket being played, but now it’s happening within an organized structure,” says Tendulkar. “NCL's Sixty Strikes format is fast and engaging—exactly what I was hoping for. The feedback from friends who have played in this format has been incredible. It's something to look forward to and be part of. Years from now, we can look back and say we helped bring about that change.”
Tendulkar’s Influence and Vision for the NCL
Nicknamed the "God of Cricket," Tendulkar is universally recognized as one of the greatest batsmen in cricketing history. After playing his first Test cricket match at the age of 16 years, his records are unparalleled with a career span of 200 Test matches, 18,426 One Day International runs, and 100 international centuries, before he retired in November 2013.
“A lot of things have changed in the last 35 years,” said Tendulkar since he began playing in 1989. “Different formats have been introduced, the game has gotten faster and shorter, and with these shorter formats, teams compete harder and the game becomes more unpredictable.”
He says this evolution is personified by the NCL’s unique 10-over or ‘Sixty Strikes’ version of cricket, similar to how Twenty20 or T20 revolutionized cricket in the early 2000s with its twenty-over limit.
NCL’s Innovative Approach
Tendulkar said he was impressed with the caliber of players who played in the tournament, including international stars like Shahid Afridi and Suresh Raina, along with mentorship from cricketing legends like Sunil Gavaskar, Wasim Akram, and Sir Vivian Richards.
Cricket’s Growing Appeal in the U.S.
Arun Agarwal, Chairman of the NCL, likened Tendulkar’s impact on cricket to Pele’s influence on soccer and Babe Ruth’s on baseball, emphasizing the role he will play in popularizing cricket in this new emerging market.
“Sachin’s commitment to the game, along with his global appeal, will be key as we introduce cricket to new audiences in America,” said Agarwal.
Cricket has long been seen as a niche sport in the U.S., primarily played by immigrant communities from cricket-loving nations. However, with the rise of T20 leagues globally, the sport has garnered more interest, especially with the news that this cricket format will be part of the next Olympiad in LA. “We should try to globalize the sport,” said Tendulkar. “With cricket being part of the Olympics in 2028, it starts from here.”
Inspiring the Next Generation
Beyond his contributions on the field and in the boardroom, Tendulkar is deeply committed to mentoring young players.
Reflecting on some of the young talent he met at UTD, Tendulkar says he was impressed with their flare and commitment.
“It reminded me of my childhood when I wanted to go on the field, hit the ball as long as I could, and just enjoy it,” he said. “The best part was that there were quite a few girls who are technically very, very good. I actually asked one 10-year-old where she developed her skills, and she said her father had been coaching her for the last four years. She looked surprisingly good.”
Tendulkar says he hopes that NCL hopes to support women’s cricket which has grown internationally with over 2 million female cricket players worldwide. The number of girls and women playing the sport has increased by 50% in the decade.
He expressed optimism about the growing presence of women in cricket, saying, “If girls are excited to be on the field and compete hard, that’s the best thing that could happen.”
A Promising Future for Cricket in America
With players and fans giving the NCL plaudits for its historic tournament it is clear that Tendulkar’s involvement brings credibility to the league and he will play a crucial role in laying the groundwork for cricket’s expansion in the U.S.
“Years down the line, we can look back and say we were able to bring in that change,” says the legend.