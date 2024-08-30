Guernsey Triumphs Over Denmark
By Jeniffer Achieng
The stirring match between Denmark and Guernsey was held at King George V Sports Ground, Castel.Guernsey won against Denmark by 6 wickets with 8 balls left. For the first time in their international history Guernsey will now join the final regional qualifying stage after the win. Teams like Netherlands, Italy and Scotland will be part of European qualifier in 2025 hence Guernsey will join them and the top two teams from the tournament will make 2026 T20 world cup in Sri Lanka and India.
Guernsey had won three of their four games whereas Denmark had never been defeated in their group in the tournament. Nicolaj Laegsgaard scored 62 off 35 balls and Oliver Hald hit superb 28 off 21 balls as Denmark tried so hard to end their 20 overs on 158 off 7
Matthew Strokes was named player of match after scoring 67 off44. Josh Butler and Matthew Strokes 65 run contributed to the team’s victory as they recorded 159 off 4 balls in 18.4 overs. Tarij Bharaj and Hamid Shah partnered and started the game well for Denmark before Charlie Forshaw took two wickets in two balls, wicket keeper Zak Damarell caught both Bharaj for nine and Shangeev Thanikaithasan and placed them on 22-2 off three overs.
The leading batter in the tournament, Hamid Shah hit a six and three fours in an 18- ball 22 his dismal from the game left Denmark team on 35-4 off 5.5 overs. Laegsgaard and Surya played well in their innings with 52 run before Amand was caught on boundary by Matt Stokes off Martin Dale Bradely bowling.
Laegsgaard smashed 23 balls off Johnson’s final over to push his side to 130-5 with three overs to go. Bradely smashed six sixes and two fours, Oliver Hald on the other hand run out with the final ball of the innings ending with 28 off 21 balls as Denmark finished at 158-7.
New batter Stokes and Butler partnered together and showcased their skills with nice shots to enchant the supporters to reach their half- century stand.
Strokes scored a clean 67 off 44 balls with six and six fours and Nightingale scored 23 out off 18 balls as Islanders reached their target with eight balls to spare.