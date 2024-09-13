Hardik Pandya Bowling With Red Ball Sparks Rumours Over A Potential Test Comeback
By Ian Omoro
After undergoing major surgery to address a persistent back ailment, Hardik Pandya ceased playing red-ball cricket and concentrated on staying fit for limited-over matches. In December 2018, he played in his final first-class match.
However, the great all-rounder has shared a few videos and a photo of himself bowling with the red ball, sparking expectations that he would be making a red ball comeback just one week before India plays Bangladesh in the Chennai Test.
Pandya last played for India in a Test match between August and September of 2018, and following that he had surgery and focused only on playing white-ball cricket. The 30-year-old was rumoured to be a surprise selection in India's squad for the 2023 World Test Championship final, but he rejected the talks, saying he didn't want to replace a regular Test player.
Although Pandya hasn't stated clearly that he intends to play red-ball cricket, his Instagram story series suggests that he might not be opposed to returning to the first-class ranks.
“It’s heartening to know that Hardik is bowling with the red ball, but has he spoken to men who matter (chief selector Ajit Agarkar, head coach Gautam Gambhir, and captain Rohit Sharma) about his intentions?" a senior official of the Board of Control for Cricket India asked.
India has a packed calendar of Test matches in the coming months. Before heading to Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which will see the two teams square off over five Tests, they will first host Bangladesh for a two-match series. After that, they will play three matches against New Zealand.
Pandya will need to demonstrate his form and fitness for the longer format by competing in domestic cricket for his team Baroda, even if he indicates his desire to revive his Test career. The Duleep Trophy has already kicked off the Indian domestic season.
Social media videos appear to indicate that the all-round player is trying to ramp up his workload ahead of the Bangladesh T20 series in October, but he has not yet informed the team management of his intentions for red-ball cricket.