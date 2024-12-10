Hybrid Model On Cards For Pakistan But Demands ICC’s Assurance For Future Parity
By Rifat Malik and Haider Abbas
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has put forward a proposal for adopting a hybrid hosting model for the 2025 Champions Trophy, contingent upon the International Cricket Council (ICC) providing a written guarantee that the same model will apply to future global tournaments hosted in India. This demand comes amid growing tensions between PCB and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), particularly regarding reciprocal hosting rights.
The Hybrid Model: A Sticking Point
Under the hybrid model proposed by PCB, matches involving India would be played at neutral venues such as Dubai, while the rest of the tournament would remain in Pakistan. PCB has emphasized the need for equitable arrangements, particularly for future tournaments scheduled in India during the ICC’s 2031 cycle. These include:
• 2026 T20 World Cup (co-hosted with Sri Lanka)
• 2029 Champions Trophy
• 2031 ODI World Cup (co-hosted with Bangladesh)
• 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup
However, BCCI’s willingness to accept this offer remains doubtful, given the logistical and financial implications of a hybrid model for these high-profile tournaments.
PCB’s Stance on Equality and Respect
PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi reiterated the board’s commitment to fair treatment and mutual respect in international cricket. “We will do whatever's best for cricket,” Naqvi stated, adding that a “one-sided arrangement” where Pakistan consistently travels to India without reciprocal visits is no longer acceptable.
Naqvi stressed that Pakistan’s hosting rights and respect as a cricketing nation are paramount. He declared that any compromise would be based on equality, emphasizing the importance of preserving Pakistan's dignity and standing in the global cricket community.
Unresolved Deadlock
Despite multiple meetings, no consensus has been reached. The ICC is reportedly considering three options for the Champions Trophy:
1. Hybrid Model: India plays its matches at neutral venues like Dubai.
2. Relocation: The tournament is moved entirely out of Pakistan.
3. Exclusion: India opts out of the tournament altogether.
All three scenarios carry significant challenges for cricket's global image. Excluding India, the sport’s biggest revenue generator, could harm the tournament's commercial viability. Similarly, relocating the event risks undermining Pakistan’s hosting rights, an issue PCB is unwilling to compromise on.
What’s at Stake for ICC and Global Cricket?
The ICC finds itself in a precarious position. While supporting the hybrid model may resolve the immediate deadlock, it sets a precedent that could complicate future scheduling. For the PCB, the hybrid model is not just about resolving the Champions Trophy issue but also about securing long-term parity in global tournaments.