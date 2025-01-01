ICC Announces Nominees For The Men’s Test Cricketer Of The Year
By Rifat Malik and Haider Abbas
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the top four nominees for the prestigious Men’s Test Cricketer of the Year award. The shortlist features England’s dynamic duo of middle-order batsmen, a lethal Indian pacer, and Sri Lanka’s emerging batting prodigy. Despite their extraordinary performances, none of their respective teams currently secure a spot in the World Test Championship Final, with Sri Lanka and India holding slim mathematical chances.
Here are the contenders and their standout achievements for 2024:
Joe Root (England)
2024 proved to be another prolific year for Joe Root, as the former England captain continued his dominance in Test cricket. Root amassed 1,556 runs in 17 matches at an impressive average of 55.57, marking the fifth time in his career he surpassed the 1,000-run mark in a calendar year. His tally included five centuries, bringing his career total to 36 and tying him with Rahul Dravid for fifth on the all-time list.
One of Root’s most memorable performances came in Multan against Pakistan, where he crafted his sixth double-century, scoring a career-best 262. His knock was instrumental in securing an innings and 47-run victory for England.
Jasprit Bumrah (India)
After missing most of 2023 due to a back injury, Jasprit Bumrah returned with a vengeance in 2024, delivering his career-best performance. The Indian pacer scalped 71 wickets in 13 Tests, emerging as the leading wicket-taker of the year. Bumrah’s ability to excel in diverse conditions—from the fast tracks of Australia and South Africa to India’s challenging home pitches—highlighted his adaptability.
The highlight of Bumrah’s year came in the first Test against Australia in Perth. Stepping in as captain in Rohit Sharma's absence, Bumrah led by example. After India was bowled out for 150, he claimed a five-wicket haul in the first innings and added three more crucial wickets in the second, guiding India to a commanding 295-run victory.
Harry Brook (England)
Harry Brook has been the poster boy of England’s aggressive “BazBall” approach in 2024. The 25-year-old showcased breathtaking form, scoring 1,100 runs at a strike rate of 85.00. His tally included three fifties and four centuries, one of which was his maiden triple century. Notably, Brook excelled away from home, scoring nearly 70% of his runs in six overseas Tests.
Brook’s standout innings came in Multan, where he blazed his way to 317 off 322 balls. Facing a daunting first-innings total of 500+ from Pakistan, Brook’s knock propelled England to the fourth-highest total in Test history, resulting in a monumental innings and 47-run victory.
Kamindu Mendis (Sri Lanka)
Sri Lanka’s rising star Kamindu Mendis emerged as a revelation in 2024, boasting the highest batting average (74.92) among players who appeared in more than two Tests. In just nine matches, Mendis scored over 1,000 runs, becoming the third-fastest player to achieve the milestone, equaling the legendary Sir Don Bradman (13 matches).
Mendis’ standout performance came during the home series against New Zealand, where he smashed centuries in both Tests. His second innings at Galle, a brilliant 182 off 250 balls, was his career-best knock and earned him the “Player of the Match” award. His heroics secured a 2-0 series win for Sri Lanka.