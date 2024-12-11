ICC Announces Player Of The Month Nominees For November 2024
By Rifat Malik and Abdullah Ghauri
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has nominated three exceptional pacers for the Player of the Month award for November 2024. The nominees include Haris Rauf from Pakistan, Marco Jansen from South Africa, and Jasprit Bumrah from India. All three showcased remarkable performances, playing crucial roles in their teams' victories.
Haris Rauf (Pakistan)
Haris Rauf has had a phenomenal month, dominating with the ball across formats. His standout performance came during Pakistan's historic ODI series win in Australia after 22 years. Rauf claimed 10 wickets in the three-match series at an impressive economy rate of 5. His match-winning five-wicket haul in the second ODI helped Pakistan level the series 1-1, ultimately earning him the Player of the Series award. He carried his stellar form into the T20I series, where he took five wickets, and continued his success against Zimbabwe, picking up three more wickets in the ODI series. In total, Rauf claimed an incredible 18 wickets across all formats in November, cementing his status as a key player for Pakistan.
Marco Jansen (South Africa)
Marco Jansen's all-round brilliance has earned him a well-deserved nomination. In the T20I series against India, Jansen impressed with both bat and ball, smashing a quickfire 54 off just 17 balls in the third T20I and taking crucial wickets in each of the first three matches. His prominent achievement, however, came in the first Test against Sri Lanka. Jansen delivered career-best match figures of 11/86, including seven wickets in the first innings and 4 wickets in the second innings, as South Africa bowled Sri Lanka out for just 42, the second-lowest Test total in the 21st century. His efforts powered South Africa to a commanding 233-run victory.
Jasprit Bumrah (India)
Jasprit Bumrah, India's premier pacer, demonstrated his class in the opening Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. As stand-in captain, Bumrah led from the front, claiming eight wickets in the match 8/ 72 in the match, 5 wickets in the first innings and 3 wickets in the second. His efforts guided India to a dominant 295-run victory, setting the tone for the series he was also awarded the player of the match for his match-winning spell
Deciding the Winner
These three outstanding performers now await the decision of the ICC's independent voting academy and fans worldwide. The winner, determined by votes, will be announced in the coming days.