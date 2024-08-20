ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 Series: USA Wins Against Canada
By Caroline Chepkorir
The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 series between the United States of America and Canada clashed at Hazelaarweg, Rotterdam, on August 19, 2024. The team battled it out in a 50-over contest that was as intense. The United States was the winner after they secured 50 runs against Canada.
Smit Patel and Steven Taylor provided a solid foundation for the USA to build on in the first inning. Taylor anchored the innings alongside Smit Patel; Taylor scored 46 runs from 77 balls at a strike rate of 59.74. Patel scored 70 runs off 84 balls, which included 11 boundaries, and maintained a strike rate of 83.33.
Saad Bin Zafar dismissed Monank Patel, who scored 26 runs. Zafar took three wickets for only 30 runs in his 10 overs, which included two maidens. The USA continued to build on the solid start.
Aaron Jones scored 50 runs off 53 balls, which included three boundaries and a six at a strikeout of 94.33. Milind Kumar's quick-fire of 47 off 30 balls, he struck an impressive 156.66, helped the USA scoreboard reach 275/8 in their allotted 50 overs.
Earlier Canada inning had a rough start, with opener Aaron Johnson falling short for just 10 runs and he was trapped LBW by Nosthush Kenjige. Later, Jasdeep Singh dismissed Dilpreet Bajwa for eight, which left Canada at 32/2. Captain Nicholas Kirton and Pargat Singh collaborated and struggled to stabilize the innings, but Kirton departed and left Canada at 44/3.
Shadley Van Schalkwyk led the USA bowlers; he scored four wickets for only 20 runs, which made it difficult for Canada’s chase. Harmeet Singh also scored two wickets for 38 runs in his 10 overs. Canada was bowled out for 225 in 47 overs.
“ I've kept it very simple you know, just watch the ball and play the ball, just react and not think of anything differently so that's what I have been trying, and that what the plan. Having a clear mind I mean the wicket has been difficult so I try not to complicate things you know if I see the ball and the ball is my strength, I will go for it, and that is what I have been trying in all the three games,” said Smit Patel in media reports.