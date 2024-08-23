ICC Seeks New Female Independent Director
By Priscilla Jepchumba
The International Cricket Council is on the hunt for its next female independent director after PepsiCo boss Indra Nooyi's six-year stint finally concluded last month.
The world body will also get a new chairman after current Greg Barclay declined to seek a third term. Nooyi became the ICC's first independent woman director in 2018 and has served her full tenure.
It is claimed that the ICC's all-powerful board has already begun searching for a high-profile figure such as Nooyi, who was once one of the most sought-after names in the corporate world.
Due to her remarkable accomplishments in the business world, Indra Nooyi has made a reputation as a well-known personality in the corporate world and has been named as one of the most powerful women in several sectors, appearing in Forbes, Time, and Fortune.
To guarantee that equality, diversity, and inclusion are represented in cricket, the ICC rules require the Board of Directors to choose a female director who satisfies the Director Eligibility Criteria.
According to the ICC statutes, "The Board of Directors shall elect one individual who must be a female and who must meet the Director Eligibility Criteria to ensure that equality, diversity and inclusivity interests in the sport of Cricket are appropriately represented from time to time, and such individual so elected shall be a Director (the "Independent Director")."
When asked about the exact criteria for the selection, a source close to the supreme ICC Board stated that it could be any eminent woman, whether from the corporate world or sports.
"It could be anyone who has contributed to sports, business, or in general. Just for example, it could be a Meg Lanning, a Charlotte Edwards, or someone powerful from business community. Basically, anyone who is eligible and person of eminence with contribution to sport," said a source.
The Board of Directors will pick the Independent Director for a first two-year term based on at least three recommendations from the Nominations Committee. She will also be entitled to vote in the chairman's election.