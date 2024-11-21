ICC T20 World Cup 2026, Asia Sub-Regional Qualifier B
By Phoebe Awiti
The much-anticipated T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier Group B is here. 21 matches are scheduled to take place during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup from Nov 19-28, all roads lead to Doha for the Asia Sub-Regional Qualifier Group B. Three matches will be played each day for 10 days at either the West End Park International Cricket Stadium or the University Stadium in Doha.
Seven nations namely, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Bhutan, Cambodia, Thailand and the UAE will be joining the hosts Qatar in this competition. The top two teams will then represent the group in the Asia-East Asia-Pacific regional final, to be held in Malaysia in August 2025.
According to the ICC T20I men rankings, the top three teams in this group are: the U.A. E 16th, followed by Bahrain 26th and Saudi Arabia33rd.
United Arab Emirates Vs Bhutan Match 2
The second game of the event Kicked off at 9;30 am with the United Arab Emirates going against Bhutan at the University of Doha for Science and Technology stadium.
The two teams were unequally yoked. The United Arab Emirates is placed 16th in ICC's T20I rankings and are the highest-ranked side in this group. They are in very good form following their performance in the last few T20I series. In four matches, they won three to take the tri-series. and they have an edge in this game thanks to their recent wins. Bhutan on the other hand is ranked 77th, they finished third in the quadrangular T20I series at home.
Bhutan captain Thinley Jamtsho won the toss and was elected to bowl first against the United Arab Emirates in match 2 of the T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier B.
The United Arab Emirates emerged victorious over Bhutan, by 63 runs to win their opening encounter of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Asia Qualifier B in style.
Having set a target of 167, Bhutan only manages 103 runs with the loss of 8 wickets in their 20 over, as UAE’s bowlers kept tight control throughout the innings. With five matches remaining, both teams will be looking to perform well in the coming games to stay in competition.
United Arab Emirates 168/6
Bhutan 103/8 (20 over, target 169)
Squads
Bhutan: Suprit Pradhan, Tenjin Rabgey, Thinley Jamtsho(c), Jigme Singye, Namgay Thinley, Gakul Ghalley, Tenzin Wangchuk, Tshering Tashi(w), Sonam Yeshey, Dawa Dawa, Karma Dorji, Sonam Chophel, Sherab Loday
Bench: Sherab Loday, S Pradhan, Karma Dorji
United Arab Emirates: Aryansh Sharma, Muhammad Waseem, Vriitya Aravind(w), Vishnu Sukumaran, Rahul Chopra(c), Dhruv Parashar, Basil Hameed, Aayan Afzal Khan, Ali Naseer, Junaid Siddique, Syed Haider Shah, Alishan Sharafu, Sanchit Sharma, Asif Khan, Muhammad Farooq, Nilansh Keswani, Muhammad Jawadullah, Omid Rahman.
Bench: Tanish Suri, Aryansh Sharma, Mayank Rajesh Kumar, Dhruv Parashar, A Sharafu, Sanchit Sharma, Nilansh Keswani, Muhammad Farooq, RN Bhatia, Omid Rahman.
Match Referee Ali Naqvi (PAK)