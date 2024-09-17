ICC Women's T20 World Cup Winners To Receive A Substantial Increase In Prize Money
By Ian Omoro
The prize money for the champions of the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup, which gets underway in the United Arab Emirates on October 3, will be USD 2.34 million. This is a 134% increase over the USD 1 million that Australia received for winning the competition in 2023.
The ICC said on Tuesday that the total prize pool of USD 7.95 million is likewise 225% greater than the USD 2.45 million up for grabs in 2023. The ICC decided in June 2023 to give women the same prize money as men for their events, and this forthcoming competition will be the first to do so.
At the ICC Annual Conference in July of last year, the ICC Board decided to meet its prize money equity target seven years ahead of schedule, specifically by 2030. As a result, cricket became the only major team sport where the prize money for the men's and women's World Cup tournaments was equal.
The victors of the 2024 Men's T20 World Cup - India - were rewarded USD 2.45 million earlier this year. The disparity in the number of matches played by teams during the two events—20 for the men's T20 World Cup and 10 for the women's—explains the discrepancy between that amount and the USD 2.34 million that the women champions will get.
Compared to the USD 500,000 given to South Africa, the losing finalist last year, the runners-up in the 2024 Women's World Cup will receive USD 1.17 million. The two losing semi-finalists will get USD 675,000, up from USD 210,000 in 2023. USD 112,500 will be awarded to each of the ten teams that compete in 2024.
"This move is in line with the ICC's strategy to prioritize the women's game and accelerate its growth by 2032. Teams will now receive equal prize money for the equivalent finishing position at comparable events as well as the same amount for winning a match at those events. The men's T20 World Cup 2024 event prizemoney is only higher on account of 10 additional teams participating and 32 more matches played," the ICC said in a statement.