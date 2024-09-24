In 2nd Test, Hasan Mahmud Disrespects Mohammad Rizwan And Given Aggressive Send-Off
By Othieno Bonface
Hasan Mahmud, Bangladesh National Cricket Team fast bowler has been the shining light for his team in the ongoing Test match against Pakistan National Cricket Team. Taking place at the Rawalpindi International Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi is the second game of the series between the teams.
Hasan Mahmud, with his sensational spell of fast bowling, has put the Bangladesh National Cricket Team in the winning position in the ongoing second Test of the series. With his impeccable lines and lengths, the fast bowler bowled his heart out and troubled the Pakistan National Cricket Team batters.
On day 4 of the second Test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh At Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Pakistan’s hope took a severe took hit as Mohammad Rizwan, one of their key batsman, was dismissed in the 37th over on day 4 of the second Test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh.
Of all the wickets that Hasan Mahmud took, the scalp of Mohammad Rizwan caught the attention of many as not only did he come with a sensational ball but also a brutal celebration. He, in the second innings, was at his best as he had crucial wickets for his team and put them at the top.
Hasan Mahmud bowled a delivery on good length that pushed across Mohammad Rizwan. The delivery was wide, and it shaped further, to which the batter lunged across on the drive, got the fat outside edge through to the keeper, and Litton Das completed the job of removing the batter. “Mohammad Rizwan doesn’t score runs when it matters, that is the only problem. In the T20 World Cup, when Rizwan was on strike, Rohit Sharma deliberately brought in Jasprit Bumrah into the attack because he knew that he would get him out. It was very obvious.” ex-Pakistan player makes brutal remark.
Hasan Mahmud's celebration after the wicket was what caught the attention of many. The fast bowler got pumped up and came up with the brutal send-off to Mohammad Rizwan as the entire Bangladesh National Cricket Team erupted in celebration as the batter took the long walk back to the pavilion.
Mohammad Rizwan, who played a decent hand for the team and looked in great touch, scored 171 runs in the first Test. That wasn't however enough, because his team wanted him to get some more runs and take them to a big total. The keeper-batter ended with 5 fours 43 runs off 73 balls. Basil Ali stated, “The way Rizwan led the side, he proved there is no better skipper than him. He has shown it with his captaincy. He read the pitch; it is a big thing, Even Barbar can’t do it.”
After removing Mohammad Rizwan, Hasan Mahmud made sure that he helped his team wrap up the innings quickly. The fast bowler went on to remove Mohammad Ali and Mir Hamza as well. His sensational bowling saw Pakistan getting all out for just 172 runs in the second innings.
Earlier, Mahmud dismissed Abdullah Shafique and Khurram Shahzad and completed the fifer. He ensured that he helped his team set the target of just under 200 and returned with the figures of 5/43. Bangladesh started well and had been asked to chase just 185 runs.
Shadman Islam and Zakir Hasan, Bangladesh openers started pretty well and added 42 8runs without losing a wicket, need 143 runs to seal the two-Test match series. Due to bad light, the play got stopped. Bangladesh won the first game by 10 wickets and would want to win the second game to script history by winning the Test series against Pakistan and is 1-0 ahead in the series.