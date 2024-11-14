India Beats South Africa In The 3rd T20I Series To Take A 2-1 Lead
By Mercy Kosgei
The ongoing four match T20 series played on Wednesday at the Centurion between South Africa and India, the Indian team beat South Africa by 11 runs. This was the third T20I match of the series.
India had won the 1st match of the tour by 61 runs where South Africa levelled the game on Sunday.
Posting a high and ever T20I against South Africa, India led by 2-1 in the series after posting 219-6 in 20 overs while South Africa managed 208-7 in 20 overs. This was thanks to their incredible players Tilak Varma 107 off 56, Hardik Pandya 18 off 16 and Ramandeep Singh 15 off 6.
As Samson who suffered and early blow left, it brought Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma together out in the middle. The duo partnered to add 107 runs for the second wicket. Sharma was stumped off South Africa’s Keshav Maharaj in the ninth over just after reaching his half-century
South Africa who had a bright beginning needed 51 to win the last 2 overs. They were able to run India close thanks to Klaasen who managed 41 off 22 and Marco Jansen 54 off 17 including four fours and five sixes. Since Jansen didn’t stay till the end, maybe South Africa would have had an interesting finish.
Applauding his team, Indias captain Suryakumar said in a post-match presentation, “Very happy. What we spoke about today in the team meeting, we came out and played the brand of cricket we wanted. That is what we have been telling them to do. The way they play for their franchises and states. The way they are very clear in our mind. Even though they miss out in a few innings, they back their skills and intent. It is not always about talking. It is about showing intent and aggression. It has made my job much easier. I feel like we are going in the right direction.”
Skipper Markram spoke at the post-match presentation, “Obviously, proud to get that close with special contributions from the middle and lower order. We knew coming here it was about small margins. If you can win a couple of key moments, you put yourself in a better position. We hope to tie it up in a couple of days in Johannesburg. It is about execution. If you nail it with the ball, you don’t go for a boundary. Same with the bat. Everyone says it is tough to chase 220, but this is the venue where you can.”
Tilak, player of the match said in a post-match presentation, “All the credit goes to the captain. He has given me an opportunity at number three. Before the game he said I was capable to perform at number three. I just wanted to express myself and back my basics. The wicket was slightly two-paced at the start, so after Abhishek went, it wasn’t easy. I said I wanted to take my time. It went well for myself with the batting.”
The fourth and final match of the series will be played on Friday, November 15 at the Wanderers, Johannesburg.