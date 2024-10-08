India Defeats Bangladesh By Seven Wickets In The First T20I
By Jennifer Achieng
The three match series was held at New Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium, Gwallor.India’s Captain Suryakumar Yadav won the toss but elected to bowl first, Bangladesh currently ranked at position nine was bowled out for 127 runs in 19.5 overs after the batters lost five wickets in just 10 overs. Mehindy Hasan Miraz from Bangladesh outshined other players and stood out to be the best after scoring an impressive 35 runs off 32 balls.
The batting line up for Bangladesh fumbled, some of the players struggled to form strong coalitions but still failed to reach their target. In the 14th over, Bangladesh got themselves in trouble when Arshdeep Singh (3/14) dismissed both openers Litton Das and Parvez Hossain. Bangladesh situation became pathetic as they lost more wickets and some of their key players.
The best bowler was Varun Chakravarthy who claimed three wickets off 31 balls after Hossain dismissal. This comes after he returned to the national squad after he went missing for a period of three years. Arshdeep Singh scored 3/14(3.5), Wahington Sundar 1/12(2) while Mayank Yadav and Hardik Pandya each contributed one wicket. In the sixth over, during his T20I debut Mayank Yadav delivered a maiden and he became the third Indian bowler to bowl a maiden over in a twenty 20 International. Before him the first players who delivered a maiden in their debut match for India were Ajit Agarkar and Arshdeep Singh respectively.
Indian Arshdeep Singh was named player of the match after picking 3 wickets in 14 runs. India won the match by 7 wickets with 132/3 runs in 11.5 overs with the help of player Hardik Pandya hitting consecutive fours and a six.
“We just tried to back our skills and what we decided in the team, we just walked the talk. The way we batted, showed our character,” Suryakumar Yadav said after the match with an interview with Cricbuzz.
The second T20I series match between India and Bangladesh will take place at Arun Jaitley International Stadium in Delhi on 9 October.