India Knocks Down Australia To Take 218-Run Lead At Border-Gavaskar Trophy Competition
By Mercy Kosgei
On Day 2 of the 1st Test, India had an excellent session, which reached 172-0 against Australia. KL Rahul and his teammate Yashasvi Jaiswal, who made his debut in Australia, both performed strongly for India in the first Test in Perth.
KL Rahul's 62 and Yashasvi Jaiswal's undefeated 90 were both outstanding. Together, the two accelerated India’s score to 218 runs by the close of Day 2. Having all 10 wickets still in hand.
India’s captain, batter Rohit Sharma was not part of the Indian team for the 1st and 2nd Test matches in Perth, having stayed back in Mumbai for the birth of his second child. With her spouse, they were blessed with a baby boy earlier this month.
In Rohit's absence, batter KL Rahul stepped up for the team with an unbeaten 62 in the second inning in Perth. Ending Day 2 on top, India did not lose a single wicket in the final two sessions in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at Perth.
India took a 46-run lead after the first innings, with Jasprit Bumrah completing a five-wicket and Harshit Rana picked up three to bowl out Australia by 104.
Australia added 37 runs to their 1st day 67-7 off the bat of Mitchell Starc, who was Australia’s top scorer and managed 26 off 112, while his teammate Alex Carey made 21 off 31.
Australia opener Nathan McSweeney said in a statement after the match, "It definitely hasn't gone to plan in the past couple of days. We've got some serious work to do to get back into this Test. It looks like it is getting easier to bat, so hopefully we get early wickets tomorrow and get batting. It is definitely a new-ball wicket. All the damage was done before we could get through to the 35-40-over mark with the bat, so the trick will be nullifying the new ball and having batters in for the 40-80-over mark."
Former Australia head coach Darren Lehmann said on the post-match presentation, "It was a tough day, but hats off to the two Indian batters. They were excellent today and weathered the storm, and they got to the stage where they could take the game on. India is well ahead of the game. The wicket has settled down a little bit, but that is more because the Australia bowlers were tired from the first innings and having to bat two hours today."
1st Test Day 3 is set to be continued, where it will be another captivating day of Test cricket as Australia will be taking on India. Captain Rohit Sharma is expected to be back for the third day of the competition.