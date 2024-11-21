India Pulls Out Of The T20 Blind Cricket World Cup Hosted In Pakistan
By Ian Omoro
After failing to obtain the Indian government's approval for the team to travel to Pakistan, the Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) said on Wednesday that it is withdrawing the team from the fourth edition of the T20 Blind Cricket World Cup, which is set to take place in Pakistan.
"While this is a significant setback for the team, CABI fully respects the government's concerns and the decision for the same. The team had been training rigorously and was eager to compete. However, we prioritize the government's guidance and remain steadfast in our commitment to the continued development of Blind Cricket in India,” the board said in a statement.
The event was set to take place from November 23 to December 3, and the Indian team was expected to cross the Wagah border on Wednesday. The sports ministry granted the squad a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to compete in the event at no expense to the government; however, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) was unable to grant permission.
"We have been told unofficially that the blind team will not be permitted to travel to Pakistan. We were scheduled to travel to Wagah border tomorrow. But as of now, no clearance has come from the ministry officials. So, we are a bit disappointed," Shailendra Yadav, General Secretary of the Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI), told Press Trust of India on Tuesday.
Yadav stated that the choice could have been communicated to the team sooner, allowing them to avoid the work of selecting the team from a trial.
"They are saying when the mainstream cricket team is not safe how can you be safe there. Of course, we will accept the decision. But why hold the decision till the last minute, why not inform us a month or 25 days back. There is a process,” Yadav said.
Currently, the blind cricket team remains in New Delhi, where they held a 25-day training camp prior to choosing their World Cup team.
It should also be noted that the government has not given permission for the Indian national cricket team to travel to Pakistan for next year's ICC Champions Trophy. The BCCI alerted the International Cricket Council of India's inability to travel to Pakistan, and the global governing body relayed the information to the PCB. There are already discussions around a potential "Hybrid Model"; however, the PCB has not yet approved it.
Yadav stated that in the hopes of a judgment reversal, the CABI has maintained open lines of communication with the government representatives.
"We are still communicating with the ministry while staying back at New Delhi. Hopefully, there will be a favorable decision, even at the last minute,” said Yadav.
The Pakistan Blind Cricket Council stated last week that whether or not India sends a team to Pakistan for the World Cup, the event will proceed as planned.