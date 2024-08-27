India Reveals Incredible Woman's T20 World Cup Line-Up
By Mohamed Bahaa
India has revealed its 15-member team for the forthcoming Women's T20 World Cup, set to take place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from October 3 to October 20. Experienced cricketer Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the team, confirmed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), with Smriti Mandhana acting as vice-captain.
Key players like Shafli Verma, Richa Ghosh, Yastika Bhatia, and Renuka Singh will make up the team roster that the Women's Selection Committee finalized. Recently making waves in the Women's Premier League, Asha Sobhana has also been included into the team.
Starting in Group A and facing fierce rivals including Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka, India's matches will be held at Two well-known UAE venues (Dubai International Cricket Stadium and Sharjah Cricket Stadium). There are 23 matches in the tournament; Dubai will be hosting two semi-finals on October 17 and 18 and the grand final is planned for October 20.
But given two major players like Yastika Bhatia and Shreyanka Patil are now recovering from injury, India's ambitions could be challenged. As said in the official release, their participation in the event would rely on their recovery and degree of fitness.
India’s squad for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024:
Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Yastika Bhatia (wk)*, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Dayalan Hemalatha, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil*, Sajana Sajeevan.
*Subject to fitness clearance
India's first match in the tournament will be held on October 6 in Dubai, it will be a high-stakes encounter against arch-rivals Pakistan. After this, the Indian squad will face New Zealand on October 4 and Sri Lanka on October 9, both in Dubai. Their final league game, set for October 13 in Sharjah, will be against Australia.
The thrill is growing as the Indian team will be led by the explosive combo of Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana, they are getting ready to challenge the best in search of the prestigious T20 title.