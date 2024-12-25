India’s “Carrom Ball” Genius, Ashwin, Announces Retirement From The International Circuit
By Rifat Malik and Haider Abbas
Indian cricketing legend Ravichandran Ashwin stunned fans and experts alike with his sudden retirement after the third Test against Australia. The 38-year-old spinner, regarded as one of the greatest all-rounders in Test cricket, leaves behind a legacy of brilliance, innovation, and unparalleled contributions to the sport.
Ashwin’s numbers speak volumes about his extraordinary career. With 537 Test wickets, he stands third among the highest wicket-takers for spinners, only behind Muttiah Muralitharan (800 wickets) and Anil Kumble (619 wickets). His career also boasts:
- Best strike rate (50.73) among bowlers with over 500 wickets.
● 37 five-wicket hauls, second only to Muralitharan’s 67.
● Six Test centuries, emphasizing his prowess as a true all-rounder.
Ashwin’s mastery of unique deliveries like the "Doosra" and "Carrom ball" earned him the nickname “Wizard,” inspiring countless young spinners. His innovations redefined spin bowling, making him a formidable force across all conditions.
From IPL Star to Test Icon
Ashwin’s cricketing journey began with his rise as a white-ball specialist for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) under MS Dhoni, during the IPL. His success in the league earned him a spot in India's ODI and T20 squads in 2010. He was part of the 2011 World Cup-winning team, as an understudy of Harbhajan Singh.
However, it was his Test debut in 2011 that marked the beginning of his domination in red-ball cricket. Critics initially questioned his place in the side, citing potential favoritism due to the influence of then-BCCI chief N Srinivasan, who also owned CSK. Ashwin silenced those doubts emphatically with a Man-of-the-Match performance on debut, taking nine wickets against West Indies. From then on, he became a cornerstone of India’s Test side.
A Sudden Decision
Ashwin’s decision to retire, announced mid-series in Brisbane, caught many by surprise. Speaking about his choice, he said: “It’s emotional for a lot of people, and maybe it will sink in (in some time), but for me, personally, it is a great sense of relief and satisfaction. It was very instinctive and has been running in my head for a while. I just felt (it) on day four and called it a day.” Ashwin returned to Chennai following his announcement, where he was welcomed by fans and family at the airport.
A Lasting Legacy
Ashwin’s impact on cricket extends far beyond statistics. As a spinner who could adapt to any condition and a lower-order batsman capable of game-changing innings, he symbolized the modern all-rounder. His ability to innovate, outthink batsmen, and deliver under pressure made him a match-winner for India.
As he walks away from Test cricket, the cricketing world salutes Ravichandran Ashwin—a wizard whose magic will be remembered for generations. Ashwin’s retirement marks the end of an era for Indian cricket, but his legacy will continue to inspire spinners and all-rounders worldwide.