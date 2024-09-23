India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi Praises USA Cricket Team
By Daniel Mukenya
Honourable Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi praised the United States of America (USA) men’s cricket team for their impressive performance in the recent ICC T20 World Cup 2024. Modi spoke about the growing popularity of cricket in America and the significant contribution of Indian-Americans to the sport’s development in the country. He was speaking at the Indian diaspora event at Nassau Coliseum in New York.
The US hosted 16 matches across venues in New York, Texas and Florida, including a high-profile clash between India and Pakistan. The T20 World Cup 2024, hosted by the United States and West Indies from June 1 to June 29, was a significant milestone for cricket in America.
USA secured two wins which included a brilliant Super Over victory against Pakistan that saw them finish second in their group. Even though they lost all their matches in the Super Eights, they put up a strong fight against South Africa who were the eventual runners-up only losing by just 18 runs while chasing 195.
“Some days back, the T20World Cup took place here. The USA team played so well in that competition. The team had many Indian people who are living here and their contributions were witnessed by the whole world,” said Narendra Modi, The Indian Prime Minister in media reports.
The Prime Minister is in the United States for his three-day official visit, it includes bilateral talks with US President Joe Biden and participation in the strategic Quad summit. He will also attend the ’Summit of the Future’ at the Unites Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.
Several players with Indian roots shined for the US team. Saurabh Netravalkar, claimed six wickets which included those of Indian stars Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Another former Indian U19 Harmeet Singh, contributed with both bat and ball. USA captain Monank Patel’s crucial half-century against Pakistan also contributed to the highlights of the game.
The USA cricket team has integrated a couple of Indian players into the squad which has boosted and improved in performance and relations with the Indian-Americans living in the US.