India’s Star All-Rounder Suresh Raina Inspires Texas Youth: Paving the Way for Cricket in America
By Rifat Malik and Abdullah Ghauri
Taking a break from appearances at the Sixty Strikes Cricket tournament, India’s former acclaimed international cricketer, Suresh Raina joined fellow cricketer Pragyan Ojha for a surprise visit to one of Dallas’ well-known public schools.
Franklin D. Roosevelt High School in the Oak Cliff area, named after the 32nd U.S. President, was the perfect venue for them to engage with youth, sharing their global cricketing experiences and all the excitement about the new fast-paced 90-minute format expected to be a huge draw for American audiences.
Famous for his aggressive yet elegant batting, Raina became the first Indian cricketer to score a T20I century in 2010. He was part of the winning Indian team during their victorious campaigns in the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup and the 2013 Champions Trophy.
In addition to his achievements in international cricket, Raina left a huge influence in franchise league cricket such as the Indian Premier League (IPL), earning the Nickname "Mr. IPL" for his magnificent performances in that arena.
Raina was an obvious choice to be picked up by the NCL, his success with the Chennai Super Kings turned him into a fan favorite, he currently has a staggering 27 million followers online. His accomplishments have earned him not only recognition in India but also admiration across the globe.
When asked about the atmosphere and talent at the NCL, Raina expressed his delight at being part of such a global event, saying, "It’s amazing to see the presence of players from Australia, England, Pakistan, and India, along with cricket legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar, Viv Richards and Wasim Akram and this kind of event brings so much unity and excitement to the sport."
Raina’s participation in the NCL Sixty Strikes League, a format featuring just 60 balls per inning, showcases a passion for promoting the sport in new and emerging markets like the United States.
Speaking at the school, Raina reflected on how his extensive international and national experience helps younger players adapt to the new fast-paced format of the game. "The IPL was a massive platform for self-expression and this new 60-ball format is going to be amazing. It’s not just about the sport, but the learning what happens in the dressing room with cricketers from big nations and teams from around the globe," he said.
As one of the most dependable middle-order batsmen, Raina has a proven record of excelling in high-pressure situations and his involvement in leagues like the NCL offers an opportunity for emerging players from smaller towns and cities to showcase their talent on a global stage while being mentored by internationally renowned cricketers.
As well as supporting new talent, Raina is respected for his progressive advocacy of female cricket, citing the success of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) in India and the importance of encouraging girls to take the sport seriously. "Just like the IPL, we now have a WPL in India, and women’s teams are doing well in Australia and England," Raina said. This inclusive approach is a significant part of his vision for the future of cricket, especially in places like the U.S. where there is flexibility during the game's developmental phase.
Like many of the cricketing stars from the Indian sub-continent, Raina has felt very at home in Dallas which is home to a huge community with Indian, Pakistani, and Bangladeshi roots. He says he appreciates the local Mexican cuisine. “I’ve been eating a lot of tacos and doing some shopping for my wife and kids. America has a welcoming heart, and we’re loving it here,"
When it comes to the NCL Sixty Strikes game, there are even Olympian hopes for the future of the format. "It’s fast, it’s exciting, and it’s perfect for TV. I hope this format one day becomes an Olympic sport," said Raina.